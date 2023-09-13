Panther Metals PLC - Canada-focused mineral and exploration company - Notes statement from Fulcrum Metals PLC detailing significant gold exploration results for their Schreiber-Hemlo project in Ontario, Canada. Panther currently holds a 19.99% interest in Fulcrum.

Says during the summer Fulcrum completed a phase 2 exploration programme comprising rock sampling and detailed geological mapping across the Schreiber-Pyramid area of the Big Bear property, followed by extended infill soil sampling of areas with limited or no bedrock exposure. This work has delineated a gold bearing 3km long corridor which is currently open along strike and to the north. Four drill ready prospects have been delineated and a potential drill target pipeline comprising an additional five prospects have been scheduled for further work.

Chief Executive Officer Darren Hazelwood says: "I congratulate the Fulcrum team for a further set of exciting gold results. It is very apparent that the Big Bear project area is yielding a growing strong pipeline of drill ready targets."

Current stock price: 3.00 pence

12-month change: down 43%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

