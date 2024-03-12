Panther Metals PLC - Isle of Man-based investor in and acquirer of companies within the natural resource sector - Sells 2.3 million of its shares in Fulcrum Metals PLC at an average price of 15.2 pence each. Fulcrum is a Worcestershire, England-based metals explorer. Following the transaction, Panther now holds 7.6 million shares in the company, representing around 15% of its issued share capital.

Current stock price: 2.76 pence per share, down 3.0% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: 17%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

