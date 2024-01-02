Panther Metals PLC - Canada-focused mineral exploration company - Says it is "well positioned" for accelerated growth in 2024. Chief Executive Officer Darren Hazelwood said: "External factors, such as the continued drive towards decarbonisation, renewable energy and electric vehicles has resulted in a global shift towards securing access to critical raw materials and metals, creating a favourable environment that Panther will leverage given our geographic positioning to serve the North American market." It also places "strategic emphasis" on the Obonga project situated within the highly prospective Obonga greenstone belt.

This comest after it reported last week that it had agreed to a purchase option on over 35 single-cell mining claims in Ontario, Canada. It said the claims cover a 7.25 square kilometre area and enlarge its Awkward Prospect area eastwards, extending the Obongo project area to 292.25 square kilometres.

Current stock price: 4.00, up 13%

12-month change: down 16%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.