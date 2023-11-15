Panther Metals PLC - Canada-focused mineral exploration company - Says Australian arm Panther Metals Ltd has received all assays from the recent drilling programme on the periphery of a nickel-cobalt mineral resource estimate at the Coglia project in Western Australia. Panther Australia has also completed Stage 1 metallurgical test work which identified sulphuric acid as the optimal reagent for a heap leaching operation. Stage 2 work has now commenced. Panther Australia, in which Panther Metals has a 23.54% shareholding, will in due course initiate a scoping study to provide an economic valuation of Coglia.

Current stock price: 3.20 pence, down 1.5% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: down 38%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

