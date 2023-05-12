Advanced search
    PALM   IM00BKDM2T52

PANTHER METALS PLC

(PALM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:13:43 2023-05-12 am EDT
3.415 GBX   +0.44%
08:04aPanther Metals strengthens position at Obonga with purchase of land
AN
04:46aPanther Metals Buys 171 Mining Claims Adjacent to Obonga Project
MT
05/11Panther Metals subsidiary to start drilling in Coglia
AN
Panther Metals strengthens position at Obonga with purchase of land

05/12/2023 | 08:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Panther Metals PLC on Friday said that it has bought 171 additional mining claims that are directly contiguous to the Obonga Project in north-western Ontario, Canada.

Panther Metals is a Canada and Australia-focused mineral exploration company.

The firm acquired the 171 single-cell mining claims, covering an area of approximately 3,420 hectares, through direct staking. The claims have a renewal date of February 1, 2025, and are directly contiguous to the Obonga Project claims, which Panther said may facilitate assessment work credit distributions.

"Being contiguous with our existing land package on Obonga is significant as spend commitments can be assigned across the entire greenstone belt," said Chief Executive Officer Darren Hazelwood.

He added: "We continue to strengthen our position on Obonga following our successful multi-site drilling programme that enhanced our understanding and strengthened our belief in this greenstone belt. Panther Metals remain extremely active as we position the business to take full advantage of an increasingly prospective portfolio of assets based in a province built on mining."

Panther Metals shares were trading 0.6% higher at 3.42 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,13 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net cash 2021 0,10 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -62,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,16 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,5%
Managers and Directors
Darren Hazelwood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas O'Reilly Non-Executive Chairman
Mitchell Patrick Smith Chief Operating Officer & Director
Simon Andrew Julian Rothschild Non-Executive Director
Kate Patricia Asling Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTHER METALS PLC-26.88%4
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION13.13%29 722
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED73.54%14 262
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD42.25%8 127
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC17.74%6 252
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK2.77%3 323
