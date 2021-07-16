Panther Securities : Completion of refinancing

16 July 2021
Panther Securities PLC
(the "Company" or the "Group")
Completion of refinancing
Further to the Company's announcement made on 26 May 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that the refinancing of our term loans has now been completed. The new facility is a £66 million three year term loan, a reduction from the current £75 million facility, of which £11 million is on a revolving basis. The interest rate payable is 2.7 per cent. over SONIA.
For further information:
Panther Securities plc:
Tel: 01707 667 300
Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Tel: 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley / George Payne
