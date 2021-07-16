Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Panther Securities Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNS   GB0005132070

PANTHER SECURITIES PLC

(PNS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Panther Securities : Completion of refinancing

07/16/2021 | 08:18am EDT
16 July 2021

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Completion of refinancing

Further to the Company's announcement made on 26 May 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that the refinancing of our term loans has now been completed. The new facility is a £66 million three year term loan, a reduction from the current £75 million facility, of which £11 million is on a revolving basis. The interest rate payable is 2.7 per cent. over SONIA.

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:

Tel: 01707 667 300

Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 3328 5656

David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley / George Payne

Disclaimer

Panther Securities plc published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 13,1 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net income 2020 2,64 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
Net Debt 2020 96,0 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 6,86%
Capitalization 41,6 M 57,6 M 57,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
EV / Sales 2020 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 9,12%
Chart PANTHER SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Panther Securities Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stewart Perloff Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Jeffrey Peters Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Bryan Richard Galan Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Kellner Independent Non-Executive Director
John Henry Perloff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTHER SECURITIES PLC34.29%68
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.20%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.27%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.31%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED7.95%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.83%25 366