Panther Securities : Completion of refinancing

16 July 2021

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Completion of refinancing

Further to the Company's announcement made on 26 May 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that the refinancing of our term loans has now been completed. The new facility is a £66 million three year term loan, a reduction from the current £75 million facility, of which £11 million is on a revolving basis. The interest rate payable is 2.7 per cent. over SONIA.