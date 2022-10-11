Panther Tyres : Half Yearly Progress Report

We are pleased to share the progress report for the half year period ended Aug 31, 2022. This progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16(i)(ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 4.1.10 of the prospectus to the issue of the Company. The Company carried out IPO in February 2021, to partially finance its major expansion plan at estimated costs of Rs. 3.066 billion as per clause 2.1.2 of the prospectus to the issue. A sum of Rs.1.410 billion was allocated to this expansion from IPO proceeds, rest of the amount was either arranged from banks or funded through internal cash flows of the Company.
Following is the detail of capital expenditure which were planned to be funded through IPO proceeds of Rs.1.410 billion:
Description
Funds Required
Allocation %
(PKR)
Plant and Machinery
4 Roll Calendar Line Comerio Italy
586,310,100
41.6%
Banbury Tangential Mixer - Dalian China
328,629,670
23.3%
Freehold Land & Development Expenses
100,000,000
7.1%
Building and Civil Works
Building for Calendar Department
166,780,230
11.8%
Building for Mixing Department
167,880,000
11.9%
Building for Tube Department
60,400,000
4.3%
Total
1,410,000,000
100.0%
The detail of utilization of IPO proceeds and progress status of the expansion project as on August 31,
2022 is herein under:
IPO PROCEEDS
The Company had raised funds through issuance of 30 million ordinary shares at strike price of Rupees
65.80 per share. The net IPO proceeds generated through this transaction is detailed below:
Description
Amount (PKR)
Issuance of 30,000,000 ordinary shares at floor price of Rs. 47 per share
1,410,000,000
Excess funds received - share premium at Rs 18.80
564,000,000
Less: IPO expenses
(99,566,342)
Net IPO proceeds
1,874,433,658
Less: Funds Utilized to pay off Working Capital Loan (Ref clause 4.1.8)
*(464,433,658)
Net Funds available for expansion
1,410,000,000
*The excess funds amounting to Rupees 464.43 million received through IPO were utilized to reduce the short-term working capital limits as per clause 4.1.8. to the prospectus.
PROGRESS REPORT
IMPLEMENTATION STATUS
The status of the expansion project as of the close of Aug 2022 is given below on prescribed format:
Actual
Description
Funds Required
Allocation
Expenditures till
(PKR)
%
31 Aug-2022
(PKR)
Plant and Machinery
4 Roll Calendar Line Comerio Italy
586,310,100
41.60%
576,512,841
Banbury Tangential Mixer
328,629,670
23.30%
906,800
Freehold Land & Development Expenses
100,000,000
7.10%
101,021,403
Building and Civil Works
Building for Calendar Department
166,780,230
11.80%
159,252,067
Building for Mixing Department
167,880,000
11.90%
274,990,537
Building for Tube Department
60,400,000
4.30%
60,810,689
Total
1,410,000,000
100%
1,173,494,338
Brief detail of every project as mentioned above is given here below:
PLANT AND MACHINERY
Over the period of time, operational capacity of the company reached to its optimal level in all segments and some more products were also required to be added in portfolio. Accordingly, the company planned to expand its production capacities and also to bring in the new state of art tyre manufacturing technology in the back end process. In this regard, the company chalked out the whole expansion plan as detailed in prospectus to the issue.
The first phase of this expansion as earlier communicated has been completed as on September 30, 2021, which mainly included installation of machineries of front-end sections like tyre building machines, curing presses, tube splicers, PCI units, building drums, molds etc. The source of finance for these additions in P&M was long-term loans from banks in the form of TERF & LTFF facilities.
The second phase is currently in progress and has reached its final phase except one machinery which is relating to mixing department. The same is expected to arrive in the second quarter of FY2023.
Further detail of the progress of projects financed through IPO is given here below:
Commitment made in the
Start date
Completion date
Rationale for
(disclosed in the
(disclosed in the
Current status
prospectus
delay, if any
prospectus)
prospectus)
Purchase and installation of 4
Installation of
As explained
3Q FY 2021
3Q FY 2022
Calendar Line
Roll Calender line
below
in process
Purchase and installation of
L/C
As explained
3Q FY 2021
2Q FY 2022
established in
Banbury Tangential Mixer
below
3Q FY 2022
