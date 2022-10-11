Panther Tyres : Half Yearly Progress Report

PROGRESS REPORT

PREAMBLE

We are pleased to share the progress report for the half year period ended Aug 31, 2022. This progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16(i)(ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 4.1.10 of the prospectus to the issue of the Company. The Company carried out IPO in February 2021, to partially finance its major expansion plan at estimated costs of Rs. 3.066 billion as per clause 2.1.2 of the prospectus to the issue. A sum of Rs.1.410 billion was allocated to this expansion from IPO proceeds, rest of the amount was either arranged from banks or funded through internal cash flows of the Company.

Following is the detail of capital expenditure which were planned to be funded through IPO proceeds of Rs.1.410 billion:

Description Funds Required Allocation % (PKR) Plant and Machinery 4 Roll Calendar Line Comerio Italy 586,310,100 41.6% Banbury Tangential Mixer - Dalian China 328,629,670 23.3% Freehold Land & Development Expenses 100,000,000 7.1% Building and Civil Works Building for Calendar Department 166,780,230 11.8% Building for Mixing Department 167,880,000 11.9% Building for Tube Department 60,400,000 4.3% Total 1,410,000,000 100.0%

The detail of utilization of IPO proceeds and progress status of the expansion project as on August 31,

2022 is herein under:

IPO PROCEEDS

The Company had raised funds through issuance of 30 million ordinary shares at strike price of Rupees

65.80 per share. The net IPO proceeds generated through this transaction is detailed below:

Description Amount (PKR) Issuance of 30,000,000 ordinary shares at floor price of Rs. 47 per share 1,410,000,000 Excess funds received - share premium at Rs 18.80 564,000,000 Less: IPO expenses (99,566,342) Net IPO proceeds 1,874,433,658 Less: Funds Utilized to pay off Working Capital Loan (Ref clause 4.1.8) *(464,433,658) Net Funds available for expansion 1,410,000,000

*The excess funds amounting to Rupees 464.43 million received through IPO were utilized to reduce the short-term working capital limits as per clause 4.1.8. to the prospectus.

