Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Panther Tyres Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTL   PK0125201019

PANTHER TYRES LIMITED

(PTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-09
29.77 PKR   -0.07%
05:02aPanther Tyres : Half Yearly Progress Report
PU
05/06Panther Tyres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/0524,999,890 Ordinary Shares of Panther Tyres Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 5-FEB-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panther Tyres : Half Yearly Progress Report

10/11/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROGRESS REPORT

PANTHER TYRES LIMITED

HALF YEARLY PROGRESS REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED AUGUST 31, 2022

P a g e 1 | 11

PROGRESS REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION……………………………………………………………………………………………………………3

IPO PROCEEDS……..………………………………………………………………………………………………………3

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS………………………………………………………………………………………….4

ANNEXURE-I PICTURES ………………………………………………………………………………………………..8

P a g e 2 | 11

PROGRESS REPORT

PREAMBLE

We are pleased to share the progress report for the half year period ended Aug 31, 2022. This progress report is being submitted in compliance with the requirement of Clause 16(i)(ii) of post issue reporting and disclosures of the "Public Offering Regulations, 2017" and in pursuance of the requirement specified in the clause 4.1.10 of the prospectus to the issue of the Company. The Company carried out IPO in February 2021, to partially finance its major expansion plan at estimated costs of Rs. 3.066 billion as per clause 2.1.2 of the prospectus to the issue. A sum of Rs.1.410 billion was allocated to this expansion from IPO proceeds, rest of the amount was either arranged from banks or funded through internal cash flows of the Company.

Following is the detail of capital expenditure which were planned to be funded through IPO proceeds of Rs.1.410 billion:

Description

Funds Required

Allocation %

(PKR)

Plant and Machinery

4 Roll Calendar Line Comerio Italy

586,310,100

41.6%

Banbury Tangential Mixer - Dalian China

328,629,670

23.3%

Freehold Land & Development Expenses

100,000,000

7.1%

Building and Civil Works

Building for Calendar Department

166,780,230

11.8%

Building for Mixing Department

167,880,000

11.9%

Building for Tube Department

60,400,000

4.3%

Total

1,410,000,000

100.0%

The detail of utilization of IPO proceeds and progress status of the expansion project as on August 31,

2022 is herein under:

IPO PROCEEDS

The Company had raised funds through issuance of 30 million ordinary shares at strike price of Rupees

65.80 per share. The net IPO proceeds generated through this transaction is detailed below:

Description

Amount (PKR)

Issuance of 30,000,000 ordinary shares at floor price of Rs. 47 per share

1,410,000,000

Excess funds received - share premium at Rs 18.80

564,000,000

Less: IPO expenses

(99,566,342)

Net IPO proceeds

1,874,433,658

Less: Funds Utilized to pay off Working Capital Loan (Ref clause 4.1.8)

*(464,433,658)

Net Funds available for expansion

1,410,000,000

*The excess funds amounting to Rupees 464.43 million received through IPO were utilized to reduce the short-term working capital limits as per clause 4.1.8. to the prospectus.

P a g e 3 | 11

PROGRESS REPORT

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS

The status of the expansion project as of the close of Aug 2022 is given below on prescribed format:

Actual

Description

Funds Required

Allocation

Expenditures till

(PKR)

%

31 Aug-2022

(PKR)

Plant and Machinery

4 Roll Calendar Line Comerio Italy

586,310,100

41.60%

576,512,841

Banbury Tangential Mixer

328,629,670

23.30%

906,800

Freehold Land & Development Expenses

100,000,000

7.10%

101,021,403

Building and Civil Works

Building for Calendar Department

166,780,230

11.80%

159,252,067

Building for Mixing Department

167,880,000

11.90%

274,990,537

Building for Tube Department

60,400,000

4.30%

60,810,689

Total

1,410,000,000

100%

1,173,494,338

Brief detail of every project as mentioned above is given here below:

PLANT AND MACHINERY

Over the period of time, operational capacity of the company reached to its optimal level in all segments and some more products were also required to be added in portfolio. Accordingly, the company planned to expand its production capacities and also to bring in the new state of art tyre manufacturing technology in the back end process. In this regard, the company chalked out the whole expansion plan as detailed in prospectus to the issue.

The first phase of this expansion as earlier communicated has been completed as on September 30, 2021, which mainly included installation of machineries of front-end sections like tyre building machines, curing presses, tube splicers, PCI units, building drums, molds etc. The source of finance for these additions in P&M was long-term loans from banks in the form of TERF & LTFF facilities.

The second phase is currently in progress and has reached its final phase except one machinery which is relating to mixing department. The same is expected to arrive in the second quarter of FY2023.

Further detail of the progress of projects financed through IPO is given here below:

Commitment made in the

Start date

Completion date

Rationale for

(disclosed in the

(disclosed in the

Current status

prospectus

delay, if any

prospectus)

prospectus)

Purchase and installation of 4

Installation of

As explained

3Q FY 2021

3Q FY 2022

Calendar Line

Roll Calender line

below

in process

Purchase and installation of

L/C

As explained

3Q FY 2021

2Q FY 2022

established in

Banbury Tangential Mixer

below

3Q FY 2022

P a g e 4 | 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Panther Tyres Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANTHER TYRES LIMITED
05:02aPanther Tyres : Half Yearly Progress Report
PU
05/06Panther Tyres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
02/0524,999,890 Ordinary Shares of Panther Tyres Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
2021Panther Tyres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2021Panther Tyres Limited Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Panther Tyres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Panther Tyres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2021Panther Tyres Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of PKR 2.632 billion.
CI
2020Panther Tyres Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of PKR 2.632 billion.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 202 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2021 851 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
Net Debt 2021 5 308 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,79x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 5 001 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 038
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart PANTHER TYRES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Panther Tyres Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Aon Mehdi Manager-National Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTHER TYRES LIMITED-28.71%23
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.04%4 459
MRF LIMITED12.31%4 235
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-2.35%3 591
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-51.93%3 572
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-44.32%3 297