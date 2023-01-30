Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Panther Tyres Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTL   PK0125201019

PANTHER TYRES LIMITED

(PTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
17.82 PKR   -2.52%
03:14aPanther Tyres : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Panther Tyres : Registration Link For Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
2022Panther Tyres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panther Tyres : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

01/30/2023 | 03:14am EST
H A L F Y E A R L Y R E P O R T D E C E M B E R

2

CONTENTS

Vision & Mission Statement

6

Company Information

7

Directors' Review

8

Directors' Review (Urdu)

10

Independent Auditor's Review Report

14

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

16

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

17

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

18

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

19

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statement

22

HALF YEARLY REPORT DECEMBER 2022

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Panther Tyres Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 460 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net income 2022 420 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net Debt 2022 9 025 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 2 994 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 167
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart PANTHER TYRES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Panther Tyres Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Faisal Iftikhar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ghulam Abbas Chief Financial Officer
Mian Iftikhar Ahmed Chairman
Muhammad Riaz General Manager-Operations
Javed Masud Independent Director
