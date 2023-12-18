Panthera Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is focused on its gold exploration and development projects in India and West Africa and the optimization of other mineral projects. Its flagship property in India is in the state of Rajasthan. The Company's projects include Labola, Bido, Kalaka, Bhukia, Taregaon and Bassala. The Labola Project is located in the far southwest of Burkina Faso within the Birimian age Banfora Greenstone Belt. Its Kalaka Permit consists of about 62.5 square kilometers of exploration tenement located about 260 km southeast of the capital, Bamako. The Bhukia Project consists of a prospecting license (PL) application that lies within the former Jagpura Reconnaissance Permit Tenement. The 100 square kilometers Bido Licence is located in Burkina Faso, approximately 150 kilometers (km) West Southwest of the capital Ouagadougou. Taregaon Project targets Malanjkhand porphyry copper/gold style deposits.

Sector Gold