Panthera Resources PLC - gold exploration and development company - Raises GBP150,000 by way of a subscription of a total of 3.0 million shares at 5 pence each. Intends that the net proceeds of the will be deployed towards the activities in India and West Africa and meeting the company's working capital commitments.
Current stock price: 4.89 pence
12-month change: up 9.9%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
