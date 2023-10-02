Panthera Resources PLC - gold exploration and development company with assets in India and West Africa - On Friday, reports a pretax loss of USD3.2 million in the year ended March 31, widening from a loss of USD3.1 million the year prior. Records no revenue, unchanged from the previous year. Exploration costs reduce to USD940,028 from USD1.4 million, while administrative expenses rise to USD1.3 million from USD1.0 million. Says that during the year it was focused on adding value to its West African gold projects and seeking a resolution to the impasse over the permitting of the Bhukia project in Rajasthan, India.
Current stock price: 7.90 pence
12-month change: up 50%
By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.