  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Pantoro Limited
  News
  Summary
    PNR   AU000000PNR8

PANTORO LIMITED

(PNR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Pantoro : Application for quotation of securities - PNR

03/13/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PANTORO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PNR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

198,530

11/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PANTORO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

30003207467

1.3

ASX issuer code

PNR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PNRAB : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2022 EX 20.5C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PNR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

198,530

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

11/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

198,530

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Securities issued under the cashless exercise facility under the company's long term incentive plan.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pantoro Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 86,8 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2022 10,0 M 7,31 M 7,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 479 M 350 M 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PANTORO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pantoro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTORO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,34 AUD
Average target price 0,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Mathew Cmrlec CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Scott M. Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Joseph Zekulich Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott James Huffadine Operations Director & Executive Director
Kyle Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTORO LIMITED1.49%350
NEWMONT CORPORATION23.98%60 939
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.11%43 449
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.54%27 898
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.88%21 725
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.68%17 429