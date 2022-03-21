|
Pantoro : Application for quotation of securities - PNR
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PANTORO LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 22, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
PNR
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
155,172,414
|
22/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PANTORO LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
30003207467
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
PNR
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
22/3/2022
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
|
Previous Appendix 3B details:
|
|
Announcement Date and
|
Announcement Title
|
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
|
Time
|
|
request
|
14-Mar-2022 09:50
|
New - Proposed issue of securities -
|
|
A placement or other type of issue
|
|
PNR
|
|
|
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
|
only
|
ASX +security code and description
|
PNR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Issue date
|
22/3/2022
|
use
|
|
Distribution Schedule
|
|
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
|
|
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
|
|
category.
|
personalFor
|
|
|
|
Total percentage of +securities held
|
Number of +securities held
|
Number of holders
|
For example, to enter a value of 50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
please input as 50.00
|
|
1 - 1,000
|
|
%
|
|
1,001
|
- 5,000
|
|
%
|
|
5,001
|
- 10,000
|
|
%
|
|
10,001 - 100,000
|
|
%
|
|
100,001 and over
|
|
%
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
155,172,414
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.29000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Pantoro Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:59:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about PANTORO LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
86,8 M
64,4 M
64,4 M
|Net income 2022
|
13,8 M
10,2 M
10,2 M
|Net cash 2022
|
10,0 M
7,42 M
7,42 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|30,5x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
430 M
319 M
319 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,84x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,05x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|70,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PANTORO LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
0,31 AUD
|Average target price
|
0,36 AUD
|Spread / Average Target
|
18,0%