Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pantoro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNR   AU000000PNR8

PANTORO LIMITED

(PNR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/21 10:55:42 pm EDT
0.295 AUD   -3.28%
06:59pPANTORO : Application for quotation of securities - PNR
PU
03/17PANTORO : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
03/14Pantoro Raises $33 Million for Western Australian Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantoro : Application for quotation of securities - PNR

03/21/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PANTORO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PNR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

155,172,414

22/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PANTORO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

30003207467

1.3

ASX issuer code

PNR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

14-Mar-2022 09:50

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

PNR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

PNR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

22/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

155,172,414

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.29000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pantoro Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANTORO LIMITED
06:59pPANTORO : Application for quotation of securities - PNR
PU
03/17PANTORO : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
03/14Pantoro Raises $33 Million for Western Australian Projects
MT
03/14Pantoro Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 45 million in funding
CI
03/13PANTORO : Application for quotation of securities - PNR
PU
03/10Pantoro's Net After-Tax Profit Plunges in Six Months to December 2021
MT
03/09Pantoro Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/07Tulla Resources Says Drill Results at Scotia Mining Centre Enhance Norseman Gold Projec..
MT
03/07Pantoro Further Strikes Gold at Norseman Project
MT
03/06PANTORO : Amended Announcement - Major drill out at Scotia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 86,8 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net cash 2022 10,0 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 430 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart PANTORO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pantoro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTORO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,31 AUD
Average target price 0,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Mathew Cmrlec CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Scott M. Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Joseph Zekulich Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott James Huffadine Operations Director & Executive Director
Kyle Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTORO LIMITED-11.94%308
NEWMONT CORPORATION19.25%58 617
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION24.74%42 279
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED13.59%27 426
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.80%21 480
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.09%17 125