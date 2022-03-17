Log in
    PNR   AU000000PNR8

PANTORO LIMITED

(PNR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/17 12:43:07 am EDT
0.295 AUD    --.--%
PANTORO : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
Pantoro Raises $33 Million for Western Australian Projects
MT
Pantoro Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 45 million in funding
CI
Pantoro : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG

03/17/2022 | 12:11am EDT
Page 1

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

Pantoro Limited

ACN/ARSN:

003 207 467

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

The holder became a substantial holder on:

14 March 2022

The holder became aware on:

16 March 2022

only

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

F lly Paid ordinary shares

71,893,317

71,893,317

5.10%

use

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial

holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations

Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has

5,202,968 Fully paid ordinary shares

voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations

Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has

49,283,083 Fully paid ordinary shares

personal

voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley

has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

1,957,390 Fully paid ordinary shares

Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in

Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley

has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

11,000,002 Fully paid ordinary shares

For

Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in

Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley

has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

3,907,264 Fully paid ordinary shares

Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in

Morgan Stanley.

Page 2

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley

has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

542,610 Fully paid ordinary shares

Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in

Morgan Stanley.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

i terest

securities

registered as holder

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Not applicable

4,015,990

Fully paid ordinary

shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Fully paid ordinary

only

National Custodian Services

Not applicable

1,186,978

shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Not applicable

49,283,083

Fully paid ordinary

(Australia)

shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Custody Nominees

Not applicable

16,864,656

Fully paid ordinary

(Australia) Limited

shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Australia

Not applicable

542,610

Fully paid ordinary

Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited

shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the

s bstantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

use

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration

Class and number of securities

interest

See nnexure B to this notice

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See annexure A to this notice

Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section

12 of the Corporations Act

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

personal

8. Signature

Dated 17 March 2022

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

For

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 4 pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 17 March 2022

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

Dated 17 March 2022

SCHEDULE

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. MU Business Engineering, Ltd.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Factors Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Jinji Service Co., Ltd. MU Techno-service Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Credit Service, Ltd. Tokyo Associates Finance Corp. MU Business Service Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Loan Business Co.,Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Information Technology, Ltd. MU Center Service Tokyo Co., Ltd.

MU Center Service Nagoya Co., Ltd.

MU Center Service Osaka Co., Ltd. MU Business Aid Co., Ltd.

MU Property Reserch Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Home Loan CREDIT CO., LTD. The Diamond Home Credit Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Reserch & Consulting Co., Ltd. MU Frontier Servicer Co., Ltd.

Otemachi Guarantee Co., Ltd.

GD Holdings Company Limited

MU Loan Administration Support Co., Ltd. MU Communications Co.,Ltd.

Japan Electronic Monetary Claim Organization MU Business Partner Co., Ltd.

MUT Business Outsourcing Co., Ltd. Mezzanine Solution II Limited Partnership Mezzanine Solution III Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 1, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 2, Limited Partnership Tohoku Senary Industry Support, Limited Partnership OiDE Fund Investment Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Personal Financial Advisers Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Partners Co.,Ltd.

The Mitsubishi Asset Brains Company, Limited BOT Lease Co., Ltd.

The Chukyo Bank, Ltd.

Nippon Mutual Housing Loan Co., Ltd. JM Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Jibun Bank Corporation JACCS CO.,LTD. JALCARD Inc.

Yume Shokei Fund No.2

Yume Shokei Fund No.3

Marunouchi Capital Fund II Limited Partnership MUTrust Sougou Kanri Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Business Co., Ltd. Ryoshin Data Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Systems Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Investment Technology Institute Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Hosyo Co., Ltd.

MUTrustApple Planning Company, Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Real Estate Services Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Daiko Business Co., Ltd.

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. MU Investments Co., Ltd.

Japan Shareholder Services Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. Tokumei-Kumiai (CPI)

Tokumei-Kumiai (GII)

Page 3

Tokumei-Kumiai (Gate Bridge 1) Tokumei-Kumiai (CENTOMILIARDO) Tokumei-Kumiai (MEET) Tokumei-Kumiai (FIELD)

Ippan Shadan Houjin Leone

Jointly Managed Monetary Trust Fund (Fund Number:550001) MU Trust Property Management Co., Ltd.

Tokumei-Kumiai (RICE) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900338) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900327) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900344) AMP Capital Investors KK

MM Partnership

MUS Information Systems Co., Ltd. MUS Business Service Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley PB Securities Co., Ltd. kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd.

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

Card Business Service Co.,Ltd.

MU NICOS Business Service Co., Ltd. MU NICOS Credit Co.,Ltd.

Ryoshin DC Card Company Ltd. JMS Co., Ltd.

Paygent Co., Ltd.

JA Card Co., Ltd

ACOM CO., LTD.

IR Loan Servicing, Inc.

MU Credit Guarantee Co., Ltd. Japan Digital Design, Inc. Crowd Money Inc.

MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd. Global Open Network, Inc. Global Open Network Japan, Inc. MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.

MUFG Innovation Partners No.1 Investment Partnership Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS Co.,Ltd.

HR Solution DCS Co.,Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited Hitachi Capital Corporation

Nihombashi TG Jigyo Kyodo Kumiai

NIHOMBASHI TG SERVICE CO., LTD.

SHIN-NIHOMBASHI TSUSHO CO., LTD. Solution Design Co.,ltd.

Nippon Record Keeping Network Co., Ltd. Banco MUFG Brasil S.A.

9808680 Canada Inc.

BTMU (Curacao) Holdings N.V. MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V.

MUFG Business Services (Holland) B.V. MUFG Funding (UK) Limited

MUFG Europe Lease (Deutschland) GmbH MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Berhad

MUFG North America International, Inc. MUFG Bank Mexico, S.A.

MUFG Nominees (HK) Limited

MUFG Nominees (UK) Limited

MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Union Bank of California Leasing, Inc. UBOC Community Development Corporation UnionBanc Investment Services, LLC Bankers Commercial Corporation UnionBanCal Equities, Inc.

UnionBanCal Leasing Corporation

UnionBanCal Mortgage Corporation Mills-Ralston, Inc.

HighMark Capital Management, Inc. BCC OX I, Inc.

BCC OX II, Inc.

SEMA OP9 LLC

SEMA OP8 LLC MORGANTOWN OL6 LLC MORGANTOWN OL7 LLC MORGANTOWN OL5 LLC DICKERSON OL4 LLC TRL One A, LLC

TRL One B, LLC TRL One, LP BM1,LLC

UB Leasing Corporation Pacific Capital Statutory Trust I Shiloh Wind Project, LLC Shiloh Holdings Lessor Trust Green Union I Trust

Green Union II Trust

Page 4

Green Union III Trust

Tohlease Corporation

MUFG Americas Funding Corporation

MUFG Americas Financial & Leasing Corporation B-4 U.B. Vehicle Leasing, Inc.

MUFG Americas Leasing Corporation MUFG Americas Financial Services, Inc. MUFG Americas Leasing (Canada) Corporation MUFG Americas Leasing & Finance, Inc.

MUFG Americas Capital Leasing & Finance, LLC MUFG Americas Corporate Advisory, Inc. MUFG Americas LF Capital LLC

MUFG Americas Capital Company

MUFG Fund Services (USA) LLC

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Capital Analytics LLC MUFG Investor Services (US), LLC Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC

Southern California Business Development Corporation Catalina Solar Holdings Lessor Trust

Catalina Solar, LLC

Morgan Stanley MUFG Loan Partners, LLC PT U Finance Indonesia

PT. MU Research and Consulting Indonesia

MU Research and Consulting (Thailand) Co., Ltd. MUFG Participation (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

AO MUFG Bank (Eurasia)

MUFG Bank (China), Ltd.

BTMU Preferred Capital 8 Limited

BTMU Preferred Capital 9 Limited

BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment Limited MUFG Bank Turkey Anonim Sirketi

Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited Krungsri Ayudhya AMC Limited Krungsri Factoring Company Limited

Ayudhya Development Leasing Company Limited Ayudhya Capital Auto Lease Public Company Limited Krungsriayudhya Card Company Limited

General Card Services Limited

Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited

Krungsri General Insurance Broker Limited Krungsri Life Assurance Broker Limited Krungsri Asset Management Company Limited Total Services Solutions Public Company Limited Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited

Krungsri Securities Public Company Limited

Siam Realty and Services Security Co.,Ltd. Krungsri Leasing Services Co., Ltd. Hattha Kaksekar Limited

Krungsri Finnovate Co., Ltd.

Tesco Card Services Limited

BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment 2 Limited

BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment 3 Limited PT Guna Dharma

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk. PT Adira Quantum Multifinance

PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika

BOT Lease (HK) Co., Ltd.

PT Bumiputera - BOT Finance BOT Lease Holding Philippines, Inc.

BOT Lease and Finance, Philippines, Inc. BOT Lease (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

MUFG Holding (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Bangkok MUFG Limited

BOT Lease(Eurasia)LLC BOT Lease (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

BOTL Factoring (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

BOT LEASE MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.

BOT FINANCE MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R.

GOLDEN ASIA FUND VENTURES LTD. Lakefield Wind Project OP Trust Lakefield Wind Project, LLC

Pacwind Holdings Lessor Trust Pacific Wind, LLC

Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade

GOLDEN ASIA FUND II, L.P. Security Bank Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust International Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Baillie Gifford Asset Management Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Investor Services & Banking (Luxembourg) S.A. MUFG Lux Management Company S.A.

Mitsubishi UFJ Investment Services (HK) Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.

LUX J1 FUND

MUFG Investor Services Holdings Limited

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Pantoro Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
12:11aPANTORO : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
03/14Pantoro Raises $33 Million for Western Australian Projects
MT
03/14Pantoro Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 45 million in funding
CI
03/13PANTORO : Application for quotation of securities - PNR
PU
03/10Pantoro's Net After-Tax Profit Plunges in Six Months to December 2021
MT
03/09Pantoro Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/07Tulla Resources Says Drill Results at Scotia Mining Centre Enhance Norseman Gold Projec..
MT
03/07Pantoro Further Strikes Gold at Norseman Project
MT
03/06PANTORO : Amended Announcement - Major drill out at Scotia
PU
03/06Pantoro Limited Provides Major Drill Out At Scotia Continues to Yield Results Ahead of ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 86,8 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net cash 2022 10,0 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 416 M 302 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,30 AUD
Average target price 0,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Mathew Cmrlec CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Scott M. Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Joseph Zekulich Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott James Huffadine Operations Director & Executive Director
Kyle Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTORO LIMITED-11.94%299
NEWMONT CORPORATION17.08%58 149
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.28%42 241
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.27%27 130
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.37%21 114
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.88%16 512