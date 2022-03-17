Pantoro : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG

For personal use only

Kenji Takase Authorised signatory Dated 17 March 2022

SCHEDULE

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. MU Business Engineering, Ltd.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Factors Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Jinji Service Co., Ltd. MU Techno-service Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Credit Service, Ltd. Tokyo Associates Finance Corp. MU Business Service Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Loan Business Co.,Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Information Technology, Ltd. MU Center Service Tokyo Co., Ltd.

MU Center Service Nagoya Co., Ltd.

MU Center Service Osaka Co., Ltd. MU Business Aid Co., Ltd.

MU Property Reserch Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Home Loan CREDIT CO., LTD. The Diamond Home Credit Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Reserch & Consulting Co., Ltd. MU Frontier Servicer Co., Ltd.

Otemachi Guarantee Co., Ltd.

GD Holdings Company Limited

MU Loan Administration Support Co., Ltd. MU Communications Co.,Ltd.

Japan Electronic Monetary Claim Organization MU Business Partner Co., Ltd.

MUT Business Outsourcing Co., Ltd. Mezzanine Solution II Limited Partnership Mezzanine Solution III Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅲ, Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅳ, Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅴ, Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅵ, Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅶ, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 1, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 2, Limited Partnership Tohoku Senary Industry Support, Limited Partnership OiDE Fund Investment Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Personal Financial Advisers Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Partners Co.,Ltd.

The Mitsubishi Asset Brains Company, Limited BOT Lease Co., Ltd.

The Chukyo Bank, Ltd.

Nippon Mutual Housing Loan Co., Ltd. JM Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Jibun Bank Corporation JACCS CO.,LTD. JALCARD Inc.

Yume Shokei Fund No.2

Yume Shokei Fund No.3

Marunouchi Capital Fund II Limited Partnership M･U･Trust Sougou Kanri Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Business Co., Ltd. Ryoshin Data Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Systems Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Investment Technology Institute Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Hosyo Co., Ltd.

M･U･Trust･Apple Planning Company, Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Real Estate Services Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Daiko Business Co., Ltd.

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. MU Investments Co., Ltd.

Japan Shareholder Services Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. Tokumei-Kumiai (CPI)

Tokumei-Kumiai (GII)