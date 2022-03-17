Pantoro : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities
Number of securities
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
F lly Paid ordinary shares
71,893,317
71,893,317
5.10%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial
holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations
Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has
5,202,968 Fully paid ordinary shares
voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations
Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has
49,283,083 Fully paid ordinary shares
voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley
has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
1,957,390 Fully paid ordinary shares
Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in
Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley
has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
11,000,002 Fully paid ordinary shares
Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in
Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley
has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
3,907,264 Fully paid ordinary shares
Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in
Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley
has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
542,610 Fully paid ordinary shares
Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in
Morgan Stanley.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
securities
registered as holder
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Not applicable
4,015,990
Fully paid ordinary
shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Fully paid ordinary
National Custodian Services
Not applicable
1,186,978
shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
Not applicable
49,283,083
Fully paid ordinary
(Australia)
shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Custody Nominees
Not applicable
16,864,656
Fully paid ordinary
(Australia) Limited
shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Australia
Not applicable
542,610
Fully paid ordinary
Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited
shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the
s bstantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration
Class and number of securities
interest
See nnexure B to this notice
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
See annexure A to this notice
Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section
12 of the Corporations Act
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
8. Signature
Dated 17 March 2022
Kenji Takase
Authorised signatory
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 4 pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 17 March 2022
Kenji Takase
Authorised signatory
Dated 17 March 2022
SCHEDULE
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. MU Business Engineering, Ltd.
The Mitsubishi UFJ Factors Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Jinji Service Co., Ltd. MU Techno-service Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Credit Service, Ltd. Tokyo Associates Finance Corp. MU Business Service Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Loan Business Co.,Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Information Technology, Ltd. MU Center Service Tokyo Co., Ltd.
MU Center Service Nagoya Co., Ltd.
MU Center Service Osaka Co., Ltd. MU Business Aid Co., Ltd.
MU Property Reserch Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Home Loan CREDIT CO., LTD. The Diamond Home Credit Company Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Reserch & Consulting Co., Ltd. MU Frontier Servicer Co., Ltd.
Otemachi Guarantee Co., Ltd.
GD Holdings Company Limited
MU Loan Administration Support Co., Ltd. MU Communications Co.,Ltd.
Japan Electronic Monetary Claim Organization MU Business Partner Co., Ltd.
MUT Business Outsourcing Co., Ltd. Mezzanine Solution II Limited Partnership Mezzanine Solution III Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅲ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅳ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅴ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅵ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅶ, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 1, Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 2, Limited Partnership Tohoku Senary Industry Support, Limited Partnership OiDE Fund Investment Limited Partnership Mitsubishi UFJ Personal Financial Advisers Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Partners Co.,Ltd.
The Mitsubishi Asset Brains Company, Limited BOT Lease Co., Ltd.
The Chukyo Bank, Ltd.
Nippon Mutual Housing Loan Co., Ltd. JM Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Jibun Bank Corporation JACCS CO.,LTD. JALCARD Inc.
Yume Shokei Fund No.2
Yume Shokei Fund No.3
Marunouchi Capital Fund II Limited Partnership M･U･Trust Sougou Kanri Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Business Co., Ltd. Ryoshin Data Co., Ltd.