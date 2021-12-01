Pantoro : Encouraging initial mineralogical evaluation on Lamboo PGE

Technical Background

Half core samples from diamond drill hole EDD18001 were submitted to specialist group AMI for preliminary mineralogical scanning utilising the TIMA scanning electron microscope. Eleven samples of interest were selected. The samples were of oxide and transitional material, requiring the core to be resin impregnated and plugs extracted for mounting, polishing and carbon coating prior to the TIMA scan. Scanning comprised a bright phase search targeting the platinum group minerals at a high resolution with a 1 µm pixel size and 10 µm neighbourhood search. In addition to this, a broader scan to establish modal mineral abundance was also conducted.

onlyDue to nature of the sample locations and sizes being selective, the results of this work are considered to be indicative only in terms of the potential suite of PGM minerals identified. The PGM's identified by this work were: platinum; palladium; palladium (Cu); palladanite (Sb-Te); irarsite; ruarsite and laurite. The last three minerals are arsenides of iridium+rhodium and ruthenium, which are other members of the platinum group. Assaying of these elements as well as osmium are currently being undertaken on a selection of the recent drill samples from the Lamboo drill pr gram. (TIMA images in Appendix 1).

Most PGM particles identified as part of this work are less than 8 µm in size, with the exception of a few palladium particles which reach a top size of 12 µm. Some palladium minerals were found where manganese oxides with usechrome and nickel mineralisation were also present. Other minerals such as ruarsite and irarsite were found next to chromites within titanium rich chlorite laminations. Additionally gold, monazite, (Cr,Ni) Fe oxides, and galena seem

to be the predominant phases identified with this tool.

Further Work

Separate composite samples of both fresh and oxide/transitional material have now been prepared for submission to AMI for an advanced mineralogy study, including a bulk mineralogy and deportment study of PGE's and gold. This work will be on pulverised samples with grind establishment at P80 75 µm, and will involve pre concentration of the

primary samples prior to the TIMA SEM scan.

personalIn addition to this geo-metallurgical work, samples of fresh material have been submitted for petrography which will form part of the lithological modelling for the Lamboo layered ultramafic. Oxide/transitional and fresh ore samples

have also been submitted for full metal suite assays.

As announced on 22 November 2021 a rig was secured and has been able to drill unaffected by weather so far. The rig will continue to drill in advance of the pending wet season.

About the Automated Mineralogy Incubator and TIMA SEM

The Automated Mineralogy Incubator (AMI) is an AXT initiative established in Perth. The AMI provides access to the most advanced instrumentation not otherwise available outside large research groups. It brings together best-in-class instrumentation with a world class mineralogical and metallurgical team. The AMI offers a rapid mineral characterisation service using some of the most advanced instrumentation currently available. The AMI t am provides a stepwise pathway for the integration of the technologies into your mining value chain. From comprehensive reporting on a single sample through to large scale projects with access to raw data deliverables and software training.

The TIMA is the most advanced Scanning Electron Microscope for Automated Mineralogy giving the fastest analysis combined with highest resolution possible. The electron density and chemistry are used to determine the mineral Forchemistry. A polished cross section of the sample is scanned with up to 0.5 µm step size (resolution) and the reporting

s ftware gives details such as quantitative mineralogy with mineral chemistry, grain size and mineral association.

