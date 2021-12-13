Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pantoro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNR   AU000000PNR8

PANTORO LIMITED

(PNR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantoro : Lithium Development Partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd

12/13/2021 | 05:58pm EST
Mineral Resources to complete a minimum of $500,000 expenditure within six months.

ASX Announcement

14 December 2021

Lithium Development Partnership with Mineral Resources Limited

onlyPantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (Pantoro) is pleased to advise that in conjunction with its 50% Norseman Gold Project

joint venture partner, Tulla Resources Limited (ASX:TUL) (Tulla) a binding term sheet has been agreed with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (Mineral Resources) to explore for and develop lithium deposits in a joint venture across the Norseman Gold Project tenure.

Key Terms:

Mineral Resources to spend a further $2,500,000 within 18 months.

Mineral Resources to complete a feasibility study including definition of a JORC compliant resource within 24

months to earn 25% of the lithium rights within the Norseman Gold Project tenure (Initial Farm In interest).

Mineral Resources to earn a further 40% of the lithium rights (for a total 65% ownership) by funding the project

until first production.

Pantoro and Tulla (jointly or independently) have the right to buy back in to increase their ownership in the joint

use

venture to a combined 49.9%.

Mineral Resources must make a final investment decision to proceed with construction within three months of

earning its Initial Farm In Interest.

Key Highlights:

Mineral Resources is a recognised leader in the construction and operation of hard rock lithium mines in Western

Australia and brings tremendous technical, operational and financial capacity to the joint venture.

Mineral Resources will be responsible for all expenditure until first production and be the manager of the Joint

Venture.

The Buldania project lies immediately along strike of the Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) (Liontown)

owned Anna Lithium deposit Project - 14.9 Mt @ 0.97 Li₂0, 44 ppm Ta₂O₅. (Refer to ASX Announcement 'Maiden

Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate at Buldania' dated 8 November 2019 released by Liontown).

Rock chip samples taken by Pantoro from outcropping spodumene bearing pegmatites immediately along

personal

strike of the Anna deposit include:

»

3.96 % Li₂0, 12 ppm Ta₂O₅

»

2.52 % Li₂0, 33 ppm Ta₂O₅

»

2.24 % Li₂0, 240 ppm Ta₂O₅

»

0.96 % Li₂0, 217 ppm Ta₂O₅

Drilling will commence as soon as possible.

For

C mmenting on the partnership with Mineral Resources, managing Director Paul Cmrlec said:

"This new partnership is an outstanding outcome for Pantoro to maximise the value of a key mineral asset at Norseman. The agreement allow us to progress without any distraction from our core business of gold development and mining, while maximising value for our shareholders."

"Mineral Resources is a development and production focussed company with an excellent track record and reputation. Pantoro has every confidence that Mineral Resources will ensure the successful development of the lithium assets. We look forward to rapidly generating drilling results from the highly prospective Buldania tenements."

Pantoro Limited

ABN 30 003 207 467

  1. +61 8 6263 1110 | e: admin@pantoro.com.au | w: www.pantoro.com.au PO Box 1353 West Perth WA 6872 | Level 2, 46 Ventnor Ave, West Perth WA 6005

personal use only

Figure: Lithium rock chip samples at the Buldania Project.

Enquiries

Paul Cmrlec | Managing Director I Ph: +61 8 6263 1110 I Email: admin@pantoro.com.au

This announcement was authorised for release by Paul Cmrlec, Managing Director.

Page 2

r

Appendix 1 - Table of Rock Chip Samples

r personal use only

Sample_ID

Easting

Northing

Li₂0 %

Ta₂O₅ ppm

NB9718

412606

6452610

2.52

33

NB9727

413531

6452048

2.24

240

NB9728

413471

6452043

0.96

217

NB9729

413450

6451985

3.96

12

Appendix 1: Page 3

Appendix 2 - JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

Sampling techniques

onlyuseDrilling techniques

Drill sample recovery

personalLogging r

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

This information in this release relates to an Exploration update and results from

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals

surface rock chip sampling from reconnaissance and mapping of Lithium bearing

under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

pegmatites at the Buldania prospect at the Norseman project.

instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad

Rock chip samples are collected directly from outcrop. Samples taken were dry.

meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the

Rock chip samples are inherently variable and do not accurately represent the

appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

average grade of the surrounding rock. Rock chip and float samples are used as a

non-quantitative guide for assessing prospectivity hence are regarded as suitable

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public

for this purpose.

Report.

  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

No drilling results are included in this report

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth

of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if

so, by what method, etc).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results

No drilling results are included in this report

assessed.

  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically •

Spodumene bearing pegmatites were identified in outcrop by an experienced

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,

geologist.

mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Samples are described and key geological parameters recorded

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Appendix 2: Page 4

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling techniques

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

The entire rock chip sample was submitted for analysis, typically between 2-3kg

and sample preparation

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled

in weight.

wet or dry.

Samples are prepared by crushing and pulverizing to P90 75micron.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

only

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

sampled.

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material

collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

Quality of assay data and

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

Assays are completed in a certified laboratory in Perth BVA. Lithium and Tantalum

laboratory tests

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

assays are determined using Mixed acid digest. with ICP-MS finish. The methods

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

used approach total mineral consumption and are typical of industry standard

practice.

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

No geophysical logging of drilling was performed.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,

Lab standards, blanks and duplicates were used for this data. Sample preparation

external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of

checks of pulverising at the laboratory include tests to check that the standards of

bias) and precision have been established.

90% passing 75 micron is being achieved. Acceptable bias and precision is noted

in results given the nature of the deposit and the level of classification

Verification of sampling and

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative

Significant intersections are noted in logging and checked with assay results by

useassaying

company personnel.

company personnel both on site and in Perth.

The use of twinned holes.

N/A All primary data is logged digitally and later entered into the SQL database.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data

Data is visually checked for errors before being sent to an the companies database

manager for further validation and uploaded into an offsite database.

storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Li % is converted to Li₂O% by multiplying by 2.15, Ta ppm is converted to Ta₂O₅

ppm by multiplying by 1.22.

Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

Rock chip locations are recorded by a handheld Garmin GPS the location co-

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

ordinates may have an error of up to 5 metres due to drift.

personalr

estimation.

The project lies in MGA 94, zone 51.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Appendix 2: Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pantoro Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
