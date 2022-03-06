Pantoro : Major drill out at Scotia continues to yield results

Norseman Gold Project
Pantoro Limited announced the acquisition of 50% of the Norseman Gold Project in May 2019 and completion occurred on 9 July 2019. Pantoro is the manager of the unincorporated joint venture, and is responsible for defining and implementing work programs, and the day to day management of the operation. Pantoro's interest in the Norseman Gold Project is secured through industry standard security arrangements over the entire project tenure as well as a priority deed ranking Pantoro's security interest first.
The Norseman Gold Project is located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, at the southern end of the onlyhighly productive Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt. The project lies approximately 725 km east of Perth, 200 km
south of Kalgoorlie, and 200 km north of Esperance.
The current Mineral Resource is 4.5 million ounces of gold with an Ore Reserve of 713,000 ounces.
Many of the Mineral Resources defined to date remain open along strike and at depth, and many of the Mineral Resources have only been tested to shallow depths. In addition, there are numerous anomalies and mineralisation ccurrences which are yet to be tested adequately to be placed into Mineral Resources, with a number of highly
prospective targets already identified.
useThe project comprises a number of near-contiguous mining tenements, most of which are pre-1994 Mining Leases. The tenure includes approximately 70 lineal kilometres of the highly prospective Norseman - Wiluna greenstone belt covering approximately 800 square kilometres.
Hi torically, the Norseman Gold Project areas have produced over 5.5 million ounces of gold since operations began in 1935, and is one of, if not the highest grade fields within the Yilgarn Craton.
The project is serviced by first class infrastructure at the project, local shire, and national infrastructure levels with everything required to commence mining already in place. Infrastructure is generally in good condition, and a new
1 MTPa processing plant is being constructed.
personalP ntoro has focused initial project planning on six initial mining areas containing multiple deposits which are menable to both open pit and underground mining. A Phase 1 DFS was completed in October 2020 detailing an
i itial seven year mine plan with a centralised processing facility and combination of open pit and underground mining producing approximately 108,000 ounces per annum. Approvals for the project were received in October 2021, and construction of the project is underway with first production expected in the third quarter of 2022.
