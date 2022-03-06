Pantoro : Major drill out at Scotia continues to yield results

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve update on schedule for release by the end of the March 2022 quarter. 55,800 additional metres drilled since the last update.

Extensional drilling at Scotia and Green Lantern is ongoing with drilling also planned to recommence at Mainfield in the near term.

Results from the Scotia Deeps continue to confirm the continuity of high grade mineralisation outside of the current Ore Reserve giving confidence that mine life extensions will be achieved.

Step out drilling to the North of the currently planned Scotia pit continues to support northern extension potential.

ASX Announcement 7 March 2022 Major drill out at Scotia continues to yield results ahead of upgrade onlyPantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (Pantoro) is pleased to provide a further update on high grade drilling results from ongoing growth drilling of the Scotia Deeps, Green Lantern and extension drilling at Scotia North at the Norseman Gold Project (PNR 50%). The drilling program which has been active since completion of the maiden Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve at Green Lantern in September 2021 is focused on extending the known mineralisation and converting to Indicated Mineral Resource and Probable Ore Reserve. An upgrade of the Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserve for the Norseman Gold Project is imminent.

Scotia Deeps use• 9 m @ 15.66 g/t Au from 403 m. • 15.6 m @ 12.15 g/t Au from 476 m. • 5.2 m @ 17.72 g/t Au from 493.4 m. • 4.2 m @ 18.16 g/t Au from 367 m. • 2 m @ 11.69 g/t Au from 238 m. • 27.65 m @ 3.19 g/t Au from 393.97 m. • 1.85 m @ 14.09 g/t Au from 381.44 m. Green Lantern 20 m @ 3.20 g/t Au from 96 m.

11 m @ 2.71 g/t Au from 36 m.

12 m @ 5.37 g/t Au from 21 m.

4 m @ 5.81 g/t Au from 105 m. Scotia Extensions personal• 2 m @ 10.52 g/t Au from 32 m. • 4 m @ 4.87 g/t Au from 35 m. • 3 m @ 6.43 g/t Au from 225.0 m. • • 3.55 m @ 7.47 g/t Au from 291.85 m.

7.2 m @ 5.30 g/t Au from 388 m.

2 m @ 11.44 g/t Au from 155 m.

16.85 m @ 3.41 g/t Au from 444.15 m.

1.6 m @ 14.45 g/t Au from 473.4 m.

11.4 m @ 3.31/t Au from 368.6 m.

7 m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 166 m.

9 m @ 2.37 g/t Au from 24 m.

3 m @ 20.08 g/t Au from 57 m.

1 m @ 10.20 g/t Au from 64 m.

1 m @ 13.90 g/t Au from 259 m.