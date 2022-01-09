Pantoro : Significant Lamboo PGE strike extension

Pantoro Limited

ABN 30 003 207 467

t: +61 8 6263 1110 | e: admin@pantoro.com.au | w: www.pantoro.com.au PO Box 1353 West Perth WA 6872 | 1187 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005

We eagerly await additional results from the December 2021 drilling campaign. Field mapping and sampling in the ensuing period will ensure that drill targeting is as efficient as possible in the 2022 drill season where Pantoro intends to cover the majority of the system with first pass drilling."

"This result confirms that PGE mineralisation along with coincident nickel and cobalt is widespread throughout the basal contact of the Lamboo Ultramafic System.

Results support the potential for mineralisation over the +20 km basal contact target.

personal •

Pl tinum (Pt) plus palladium (Pd) plus gold (Au) (3E) breakdown for each constituent element is provided in the summary table of assays.

The northern drill section located on the same mining lease as the Wagtail underground mine was targeted following i itial field inspections which confirmed host geology and ease of access for the short program in December. Step ut drilling has been undertaken a further 200 metres south of the new result with assays pending. Additional extensional drilling in the southern zones of the system was also completed during December 2021 with results

pending.

Initial on ground reconnaissance fieldwork is underway to map and sample the outcropping components of the system ahead of drilling in the upcoming field season. The Nicolsons tenements contain approximately 20 kilometres of the prospective basal contact, with only a small proportion evaluated by drilling to date.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Paul Cmrlec said For

Additional drilling undertaken prior to end of December was highly productive with a further 2,659 metres completed and results pending.

Assays for all previously announced holes have been submitted for Ni + Co assays with results pending.

ASX Announcement

10 January 2022

onlySignificant Lamboo PGE strike extension

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (Pantoro) is pleased to advise of strong PGE, nickel and coblat assays received from drilling undertaken approximately three kilometres north of existing results on the Lamboo ultramafic basal contact, at the Halls Creek Project (PNR 100%).

Highlights

The new drilling results include nickel and cobalt assays approximately three kilometres north of previous drilling on the West Limb of the Lamboo ultramafic basic contact and include:

use• 30 m @ 1.03 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E); 0.54% Ni and 0.033% Co from 3 m.

Results confirm a strong correlation between PGE and Ni + Co mineralisation. The correlation between PGE and Ni + Co has been noted in previous holes where these metals have been assayed for.

•

•