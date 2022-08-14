PAO : PAOG 2022 SECOND QUARTER REPORT AND DISCLOSURE

PAO Group, Inc. OTC: PAOG 11424 Frances Omaha, NE 68144 272-6476

As of 6/30/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,910,183,464. As of 3/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,910,183,464. As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,910,183,464. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: On September 10, 2019 Karl-Heinz Riedel IV resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President, and board member; Andres Fernandez resigned as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Vice President, Secretary, and board member; Tom Sawyer resigned as Co - Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vice President, Treasurer, and board member and Patrick Blasko resigned as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vice President, and board member. None of these Board Members were shareholders held shares sufficient enough to affect the total voting power represented by the Company's outstanding voting securities; James DiPrima was named interim Chief Executive Office and remained Chief Financial Officer. ITEM 1. NAME AND ADDRESS (ES) OF THE ISSUER AND ITS PREDECESSORS (IF ANY) The exact name of the company is PAO Group, Inc. In September, 2004, the Company changed its name to Ontus Telecommunications Corp. In April, 2005, the Company changed its name to VolP Labs Holdings, Inc. In October, 2005, the Company changed its name to Concorde Resources Corp. In November, 2006, the Company changed its name to Real Hip Hop Matrix Corp. In January, 2007, the Company changed its name to RHN Media. In March, 2007, the Company changed its name to Massive G Media Corp. In February, 2008, the Company changes its name to Advanced Content Services, Inc. On December 8, 2014 the Company changed its name to New Wave Holdings, Inc. (NWAV). On June 29, 2017 the Company changed its name to PAO Group, Inc. (PAOG). The company was originally incorporated as Elite Field Service, Inc., in the state of Nevada on June 23, 2003. The Company was re- domiciled in the State of Wyoming on December 4, 2020 and is active and current with it's' filings in the State of Wyoming. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months. There have been no suspension orders from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022 Page 2 of 24

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: On March 5th, FINRA OTC Corporate Actions confirmed that it received necessary documentation from New Wave Holdings, Inc. and its Transfer Agent, Madison Stock Transfer, to effect a reverse split of 1-200. The split was deemed effective on 12/8/14. The Company does not presently have definitive plans to issue dividends, recapitalize, or spin-off additional operations at this time, nor has there been any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off or reorganization in the past 12 months. However, at the discretion of the Board of Directors and the Majority of Shareholders the aforementioned statements may be subject to change at any time. The address (es) of the issuer's principal executive office: PAO Group Inc. 11424 Frances Street Omaha, NE 68144 The address (es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No: If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A ITEM 2. SECURITY INFORMATION Trading symbol: PAOG CUSIP: 00790C 107 At 6/30/2022 At 6/30/2021 Class of Stock: Common stock Common Stock Shares Authorized: 5,000,000,000 1,500,000,000 Shares Outstanding: 1,910,183,464 1,400,183,464 Public Float: 1,787,618,456 1,234,618,456 Shareholders of Record: 135 135 Par Value: .001 .001 Class of Stock: Preferred Stock - Class A Preferred Class - A Shares Authorized: 5,000,000 5,000,000 Shares Outstanding: 35,000 35,000 Public Float: 0 0 Shareholders of Record: 1 1 Par Value: .001 .001 Class of Stock: Preferred Stock - Class B Preferred Class - B Shares Authorized: 5,000,000 5,000,000 Shares Outstanding: 0 0 Public Float: 0 0 Shareholders of Record: 0 0 Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022 Page 3 of 24

Par Value: .001 .001 Class of Stock: Preferred Stock - Class C Preferred Class - C Shares Authorized: 5,000,000 5,000,000 Shares Outstanding: 4,500,000 4,570,000 Public Float: 0 0 Shareholders of Record: 1 2 Par Value: .001 .001 Transfer Agent: Madison Stock Transfer, Inc. 1688 East 16th Street Brooklyn, NY 11229 Telephone: (718) 627-4453 Fax: (718) 627-6341 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?* Yes:  No:  List any restrictions on the transfer of security: No securities of this Issuer are subject to any additional restrictions unless otherwise noted by way of restrictive legend. Neither the Issuer nor any recognized regulatory body has imposed additional restrictions on the transfer of securities aside from required registration and/or exemption for resale of investment securities of which bare a standard restrictive legend. ITEM 3. ISSUANCE HISTORY A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Number of Opening Balance: Shares Common: 505,183,464 outstanding as Preferred A: 145,000 *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. of Preferred B: 0 Preferred C: 5,000,000 December 31,2015 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Reason for Restricted Exemption or Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares shares Entity Shares share or Registration issuance, (or cancelled) issued issued at were issued to issuance (e.g. Unrestricted Type? cancellation, ($/per a (entities must for cash or as of this shares share) discount have individual debt filing? returned to at to market with voting / conversion) treasury) Issuance price at investment OR Nature of the time control Services of disclosed). Provided (if issuance? applicable) (Yes/No) Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022 Page 4 of 24