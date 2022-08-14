Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  PAO Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
PAO : PAOG 2022 SECOND QUARTER REPORT AND DISCLOSURE

08/14/2022
PAO Group, Inc.

OTC: PAOG

11424 Frances

Omaha, NE 68144

  1. 272-6476
    Website: www.paogroupinc.com
    Email: info@pao.group
    SIC Code 6719

QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN HAS BEEN PREPARED FROM THE BOOKS AND RECORDS OF PAO GROUP INCORPORATED (THE "COMPANY") IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 15C2-11 AND 10B-5 PROMULGATED UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACTOF 1934 AND RULE 144(C) (2) UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT.

DELIVERY OF THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT IMPLY THAT THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS CORRECT AS OF ANY TIME SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF THIS REPORT.

NO DEALER, SALESMAN OR ANY OTHER PERSON HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED TO GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR TO MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS NOT CONTAINED HEREIN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY. ANY REPRESENTATION NOT CONTAINED HEREINMUSTNOT BE RELIED UPON AS HAVING BEENMADE OR AUTHORIZED BY THE COMPANY.

INFORMATION CONTAINTED IN THIS REPORT MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH INVOLVE A NUMBER OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE OUT ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE REFLECTED IN THE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIED BY USE OF WORDS "EXPECT", "PROJECT", "MIGHT", "POTENTIAL", AND SIMILAR TERMS. THE COMPANY CAUTIONS READERS THAT ANY FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS NOT A GUARANTEE OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE AND THAT ACTUALL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE A NUMBER OF RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES OR OTHER FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL. THESE FACTORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO OUR ABILITY TO IMPLEMENT OUR STATEGIT INITIATIVES, ECONOMIC, POLITICAL AND MARKET CONDITIONS AND PRICE FLUCTUATIONS, GOVERNMENT AND INDUSTRY REGULATION, U.S. AND GLOBAL COMPETITION AND OTHER FACTORS. THE COMPANY UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE ANY FORWARDLOOKING STATEMENT, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022

Page 1 of 24

As of 6/30/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,910,183,464.

As of 3/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,910,183,464.

As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,910,183,464.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

On September 10, 2019 Karl-Heinz Riedel IV resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President, and board member; Andres Fernandez resigned as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Vice President, Secretary, and board member; Tom Sawyer resigned as Co - Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vice President, Treasurer, and board member and Patrick Blasko resigned as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vice President, and board member. None of these Board Members were shareholders held shares sufficient enough to affect the total voting power represented by the Company's outstanding voting securities;

James DiPrima was named interim Chief Executive Office and remained Chief Financial Officer.

ITEM 1. NAME AND ADDRESS (ES) OF THE ISSUER AND ITS PREDECESSORS (IF ANY)

The exact name of the company is PAO Group, Inc.

In September, 2004, the Company changed its name to Ontus Telecommunications Corp.

In April, 2005, the Company changed its name to VolP Labs Holdings, Inc.

In October, 2005, the Company changed its name to Concorde Resources Corp.

In November, 2006, the Company changed its name to Real Hip Hop Matrix Corp.

In January, 2007, the Company changed its name to RHN Media.

In March, 2007, the Company changed its name to Massive G Media Corp.

In February, 2008, the Company changes its name to Advanced Content Services, Inc.

On December 8, 2014 the Company changed its name to New Wave Holdings, Inc. (NWAV).

On June 29, 2017 the Company changed its name to PAO Group, Inc. (PAOG).

The company was originally incorporated as Elite Field Service, Inc., in the state of Nevada on June 23, 2003. The Company was re- domiciled in the State of Wyoming on December 4, 2020 and is active and current with it's' filings in the State of Wyoming.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months.

There have been no suspension orders from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022

Page 2 of 24

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: On March 5th, FINRA OTC Corporate Actions

confirmed that it received necessary documentation from New Wave Holdings, Inc. and its Transfer Agent, Madison Stock Transfer, to effect a reverse split of 1-200. The split was deemed effective on 12/8/14. The Company does not presently have definitive plans to issue dividends, recapitalize, or spin-off additional operations at this time, nor has there been any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off or reorganization in the past 12 months. However, at the discretion of the Board of Directors and the Majority of Shareholders the aforementioned statements may be subject to change at any time.

The address (es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

PAO Group Inc. 11424 Frances Street Omaha, NE 68144

The address (es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

ITEM 2. SECURITY INFORMATION

Trading symbol: PAOG

CUSIP: 00790C 107

At 6/30/2022

At 6/30/2021

Class of Stock:

Common stock

Common Stock

Shares Authorized:

5,000,000,000

1,500,000,000

Shares Outstanding:

1,910,183,464

1,400,183,464

Public Float:

1,787,618,456

1,234,618,456

Shareholders of Record:

135

135

Par Value:

.001

.001

Class of Stock:

Preferred Stock - Class A

Preferred Class - A

Shares Authorized:

5,000,000

5,000,000

Shares Outstanding:

35,000

35,000

Public Float:

0

0

Shareholders of Record:

1

1

Par Value:

.001

.001

Class of Stock:

Preferred Stock - Class B

Preferred Class - B

Shares Authorized:

5,000,000

5,000,000

Shares Outstanding:

0

0

Public Float:

0

0

Shareholders of Record:

0

0

Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022

Page 3 of 24

Par Value:

.001

.001

Class of Stock:

Preferred Stock - Class C

Preferred Class - C

Shares Authorized:

5,000,000

5,000,000

Shares Outstanding:

4,500,000

4,570,000

Public Float:

0

0

Shareholders of Record:

1

2

Par Value:

.001

.001

Transfer Agent:

Madison Stock Transfer, Inc.

1688 East 16th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11229

Telephone:

(718) 627-4453

Fax:

(718) 627-6341

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?*

Yes:

No:

List any restrictions on the transfer of security:

No securities of this Issuer are subject to any additional restrictions unless otherwise noted by way of restrictive legend. Neither the Issuer nor any recognized regulatory body has imposed additional restrictions on the transfer of securities aside from required registration and/or exemption for resale of investment securities of which bare a standard restrictive legend.

ITEM 3. ISSUANCE HISTORY

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of

Opening Balance:

Shares

Common: 505,183,464

outstanding as

Preferred A: 145,000

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

of

Preferred B: 0

Preferred C: 5,000,000

December

31,2015

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/

Reason for

Restricted

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Entity Shares

share

or

Registration

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at

were issued to

issuance (e.g.

Unrestricted

Type?

cancellation,

($/per

a

(entities must

for cash or

as of this

shares

share)

discount

have individual

debt

filing?

returned to

at

to market

with voting /

conversion)

treasury)

Issuance

price at

investment

OR Nature of

the time

control

Services

of

disclosed).

Provided (if

issuance?

applicable)

(Yes/No)

Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022

Page 4 of 24

09/14/2016

Issuance

50,000,000

Common

$.00005

Yes

Nuemark Group

Debt

Unrestricted

144

Shaun Diedrich

Conversion

02/28/2017

Issuance

50,000,000

Common

$.00005

Yes

CDN Associates

Debt

Unrestricted

144

Shaun Diedrich

Conversion

3/20/2017

Issuance

50,000,000

Common

$.00005

Yes

CDN Associates

Debt

Unrestricted

144

Shaun Diedrich

Conversion

6/30/2017

Issuance

55,000,000

Common

$.00005

Yes

CDN Associates

Debt

Unrestricted

144

Shaun Diedrich

conversion

09/30/2017

Cancellation

(50,000,000)

Common

$.001

No

Mark Newbauer

Compensation

Restricted

returned

12/28/2017

Issuance

400,000

Preferred B

$.001

No

Rust Belt Capital

Capital

Restricted

Darren Martin

Investment

12/31/2017

Issuance

50,000,000

Common

$.00005

Yes

CDN Associates

Debt

Unrestricted

144d

Shaun Diedrich

Conversion

02/07/2018

Issuance

50,000,000

Common

$.00005

Yes

CDN Associates

Debt

Unrestricted

144d

Shaun Diedrich

Conversion

4/16/2018

Issuance

55,000,000

Common

$.00005

Yes

CDN Associates

Debt

Unrestricted

144d

Shaun Diedrich

Conversion

02/05/2019

Issuance

300,000

Preferred B

$.001

No

Three Rivers

Services

Restricted

Strategy LLC

Mark F Haak

02/05/2019

Issuance

250,000

Preferred B

$.001

No

Christopher Will

Services

Restricted

02/05/2019

Issuance

250,000

Preferred B

$.001

No

Robert Weber

Services

Restricted

5/30/2019

Issuance

70,000,000

Common

$.001

No

Bergamo

Loan

Unrestricted

144

Consulting LLC

Craig Coaches

8/26/2019

Issuance

24,000,000

Common

$.001

No

Bergamo

Note

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Consulting LLC

Conversion

Craig Coaches

12/30/2019

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

$.001

No

C.W.

Services

Restricted

Wickersham,

ESQ Attorney

7/10/2020

Issuance

56,000,000

Common

$.001

No

Bergamo

Note

Unrestricted

Rule 144

Consulting LLC

Conversion

Craig Coaches

7/10/2020

Cancellation

110,000

Preferred A

$.001

No

Serve nation

Compensation

Restricted

Mark Newbauer

Returned

7/10/2020

Cancellation

250,000

Preferred B

$.001

No

Robert Weber

Compensation

Restricted

Returned

7/10/2020

Cancellation

250,000

Preferred B

$.001

No

Christopher Will

Compensation

Restricted

Returned

Quarterly Report at 6/30/2022

Page 5 of 24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PAO Group Inc. published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 21:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
