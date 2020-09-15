Log in
PAOG Advances RespRx Research Into International CBD Pharma Research Arena

09/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2020) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced an international research initiative to advance its hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) pharmaceutical treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6729/63887_cfec734cc4006866_001.jpg


Cannabidiol CBD clear oil capsules and full spectrum Hemp paste on wooden table

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6729/63887_cfec734cc4006866_001full.jpg

The COPD treatment, RespRx, is derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

In an initial scientific evaluation as a treatment for COPD, RespRx has demonstrated effecting significant increases in respiration rate, tidal volume and inspiratory air flow rate. Overall data from the evaluation demonstrated that RespRx can significantly improve inspiratory lung functions in instances of moderate pulmonary fibrosis.

This Friday, September 18, 2020, PAOG CEO James C. DiPrima will discuss in an interview with Donald Baillargeon of MoneyTV, PAOG's multifold international approach to engaging a Contract Research Organization (CRO) to advance an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to ultimately achieve Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for PAOG's RespRx as a COPD treatment.

Grand View Research projects that the cannabis pharmaceutical market will reach a size of $5.8 billion by 2027.

On Friday, DiPrima will also discuss the recently published Goldman Small Cap Analyst Research Update on PAOG that includes target pricing.

www.paogroupinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63887


© Newsfilecorp 2020
