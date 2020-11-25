Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  PAO Group, Inc.    PAOG

PAO GROUP, INC.

(PAOG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 11/24
0.0018 USD   0.00%
01:10pPAOG CEO Discusses 2020 Progress And PURA Dividend On MoneyTV
NE
11/17PAOG Publishes First Financial Report Following Two Strategic Acquisitions
NE
10/30PURA 1-for-1 Shareholder Dividend of PAOG Shares on Track
NE
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAOG CEO Discusses 2020 Progress And PURA Dividend On MoneyTV

11/25/2020 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced an interview of CEO, Jim DiPrima on MoneyTV where Mr. DiPrima discusses the Company's progress in 2020 to include the latest updates on PAOG's coming one for one dividend of PAOG stock to Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) shareholders in conjunction with PAOG's recent acquisition of PURA's cannabis cultivation business.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzQB462IAws

PAOG made two strategic acquisitions this year transitioning the company into the cannabis neurocritical and pharmaceutical markets. PAOG has recently executed an agreement with a Contract Research Organization (CRO) to advance the Company's hemp derived CBD extract to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) toward an FDA approval. PAOG is also close to executing a neurocritical development agreement. In addition to the interview published today, the company anticipates issuing substantial updates on the pharmaceutical and neurocritical developments next week.

MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. MoneyTV is seen in over 200 million TV households in more than 75 countries.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

www.paogroupinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68975


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about PAO GROUP, INC.
01:10pPAOG CEO Discusses 2020 Progress And PURA Dividend On MoneyTV
NE
11/17PAOG Publishes First Financial Report Following Two Strategic Acquisitions
NE
10/30PURA 1-for-1 Shareholder Dividend of PAOG Shares on Track
NE
10/29PURA Hemp Lifestyle Brand Designed To Catalyze Entire Hemp Market Growth
NE
10/29PAOG Advances Nutraceutical Development From Its Cannabis Pharmaceutical Rese..
NE
10/23PURA Addresses Next Steps to Issue Dividend of PAOG Stock
NE
10/23PAOG Signs Clinical Research Organization (CRO) to Advance Respiratory Cannab..
NE
10/22PURA Corporate Update To Include Latest On PAOG Dividend Scheduled For Tomorr..
NE
10/20PAOG Advances FDA Application Process For Respiratory Cannabis Drug Treatment
NE
10/15PAOG Releases Cannabis Drug Development Update
NE
More news
Chart PAO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PAO Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James C. DiPrima Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gary C. Bernard Medical Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ