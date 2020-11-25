PAOG CEO Discusses 2020 Progress And PURA Dividend On MoneyTV

Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced an interview of CEO, Jim DiPrima on MoneyTV where Mr. DiPrima discusses the Company's progress in 2020 to include the latest updates on PAOG's coming one for one dividend of PAOG stock to Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) shareholders in conjunction with PAOG's recent acquisition of PURA's cannabis cultivation business.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzQB462IAws

PAOG made two strategic acquisitions this year transitioning the company into the cannabis neurocritical and pharmaceutical markets. PAOG has recently executed an agreement with a Contract Research Organization (CRO) to advance the Company's hemp derived CBD extract to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) toward an FDA approval. PAOG is also close to executing a neurocritical development agreement. In addition to the interview published today, the company anticipates issuing substantial updates on the pharmaceutical and neurocritical developments next week.

www.paogroupinc.com

