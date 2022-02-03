Log in
    PAOG   US6986681004

PAO GROUP, INC.

(PAOG)
PAOG Expects Increased Visibility For Its CBD Nutraceuticals From USMJ Ecommerce Campaign

02/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
Sandusky, OH, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company expects to enjoy increased market visibility for its RX Branded CBD Nutraceuticals resulting from the kickoff of the USMJ Ecommerce expansion campaign announced earlier today.

PAOG currently markets its own independent line of CBD nutraceutical products under its “RX” label available for sale on North American Cannabis Inc.’s (OTC Pink: USMJ) ecommerce site www.usmj.com.

PAOG is also working with Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) on the development of additional CBD nutraceuticals products under PURA’s Farmersville Hemp brand.

PAOG owns intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). 

PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on this intellectual property.

PAOG’s CBD formulation, derived from a patented cannabis extraction process, is years in the making for the treatment of symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditionsPAOG is developing the CBD formulation with the intent of delivering an approved pharmaceutical treatment under the brand name RespRx.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group


