PURA Addresses Next Steps to Issue Dividend of PAOG Stock

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced that PURA management and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) management have scheduled combined efforts next week to complete the joint documentation and submission requirements necessary to execute the planned dividend of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders. A joint PURA and PAOG announcement is scheduled for next Friday, October 30, 2020. The dividend update announcement comes today in conjunction with the overall corporate update scheduled for release today and included in its entirety below:

Corporate Update

Last month, PURA introduced Farmersville Brands and announced a major juncture in the company's growth and development as the company pivots from its hemp derived CBD beverage industry foundation to launch a Texas flavored, holistic lifestyle branded approach into a broader, but still niche, $20 billion sector within an overall market worth at least $2 trillion.

January of this year, PURA launched an acquisition campaign as a forerunner initiative to the Farmersville Brands transition.

Since launching the acquisition campaign in January, the company has acquired a CBD confections business, a CBD pet products business and CBD sun care business. Combined with its existing beverage industry product line, PURA's combined horizontal market opportunity ranges across over $2 trillion in market value:

Sexual wellness $39 Billion Projected Market Value

Confections $232 Billion Projected Market Value

Pet Products $202 Billion Projected Market Value

Sun Care $12.6 Billion Projected Market Value

Non-Alcoholic Beverage $1.6 Trillion Projected Market Value

Central to the Farmersville Brands transition is the construction of a lifestyle brand that embodies the values, interests, attitudes, and opinions of the population where CBD and hemp products are an ideal fit.

Farmersville Brands holistic lifestyle approach will include a certain Texas personality component built on a targeted 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas, just north of Dallas, expected to soon be acquired by PURA.

The location is intended to be a hemp mecca were visitors can participate in and learn about the reintroduction of hemp into the American market. Visitors can engage on a recreational weekend sojourn, or engage in a professional capacity to explore the best agricultural and processing practices, and new innovative methods for utilizing hemp to construct homes or to power cars.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, PURA announced executing a contract to purchase the 72-acre farmland parcel located in Farmersville, TX, for a consideration of $1.3 million. This is a key step in the Farmersville Brand strategy transition.

PURA also has a planned $100 million investment strategy developing to fund the Farmersville transition. The company is keeping details under wraps at the moment but anticipates making the plan pubic before year end.

PAOG Dividend Next Steps

PAO Group, inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) recently acquired a hemp cultivation business from PURA. PAOG is building a partnership with PURA in conjunction with PAOG's new hemp cultivation business. PAOG has announced working with PURA's new hemp processing facility in Farmersville, Texas where the two companies will partner on the construction of a greenhouse for cultivating pharmaceutical grade hemp and a lab for CBD extraction.

PAOG's partnership includes making PURA shareholders, shareholders of PAOG. PAOG's purchase of PURA included a PAOG stock issued to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. The timing of the execution of the dividend has been impacted by PAOG's overall large volume of work surrounding the integration of its recently acquired RespRx CBD treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and its newly acquired hemp cultivation operations. PAOG and PURA management have committed time together next week to get the dividend process over the speed bump. A joint progress announcement is planned for a week from today, next Friday, October 30, 2020.

