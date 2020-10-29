Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  PAO Group, Inc.    PAOG

PAO GROUP, INC.

(PAOG)
PURA Hemp Lifestyle Brand Designed To Catalyze Entire Hemp Market Growth

10/29/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced making major headway in the rollout of its new hemp lifestyle strategy, Farmersville Brands. The closing of the 72-acre land purchase contract where PURA will build the tangible centerpiece of its lifestyle strategy is anticipated to soon be complete. The centerpiece has already announced a hemp cultivation and extraction partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and additional partnerships are in the works. PURA management anticipates the Farmersville Brands strategy to become the industry brand name catalyst advancing the entire hemp sector. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, PURA will publish a multimedia presentation unveiling the compelling strategic value propelling Farmersville Brands forward, to include details on the PAOG partnership and additional partnerships adding fuel to PURA's Farmersville momentum.

PURA and PAOG confirm an update scheduled for release Friday, October 30, 2020 on the progress toward a dividend issuance of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders in conjunction with PAOG's recent acquisition of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67127

© Newsfilecorp 2020

