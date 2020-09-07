NOVATEK : Arctic LNG 2 Chartered 15 Arc7 Tankers to be Built at Zvezda Shipyard

Log in
09/07/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Moscow, 7 September 2020. PAO NOVATEK announced that its joint venture Arctic LNG 2 ('Arctic LNG 2' and/or the 'Project') entered into long-term charter agreements on 14 Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers with SMART LNG (a joint venture between NOVATEK and PAO Sovcomflot), with the construction of the LNG tankers to be built at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. The signing of the charter agreements allowed SMART LNG to conclude the corresponding contracts with the VEB.RF Group and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex LLC for the construction and lease financing of these vessels.

In October 2019, the contracts for chartering, financing and construction of a pilot ice-class LNG tanker to be built at the Zvezda shipyard were signed. Earlier, the participants of Arctic LNG 2 (NOVATEK, TOTAL, CNPC, CNOOC, and the consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC) in accordance with the Projects' Sea Transportation Strategy, approved the construction of 15 Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

The construction of 15 state-of-the-art ice-class gas tankers ensures the core formation of the Arctic fleet for the Project that will allow the year round transport of LNG along the Northern Sea Route to the Asian Pacific region, and provide an important stimulus to develop the Russian shipbuilding industry.

Note

Arctic LNG 2 envisages constructing three LNG liquefaction trains of 6.6 million tons per annum each, as well as cumulative gas condensate production capacity of 1.6 million tons per annum. The total LNG capacity of the three liquefaction trains will be 19.8 million tons. The Project utilizes an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms to reduce overall capital cost and minimize the Project's environmental footprint in the Arctic zone of Russia.


The Project's participants include: NOVATEK (60%), TOTAL (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC (10%) and the consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC (10%).

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 10:09:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 711 M - -
Net income 2020 1 359 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 44 808 M 44 808 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,90x
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 175,55 $
Last Close Price 149,20 $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK-26.50%44 808
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.70%1 910 625
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-53.14%109 484
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-34.27%108 992
TOTAL SE-33.00%102 212
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.06%56 983
