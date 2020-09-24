Log in
PAO NOVATEK

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
News 
All News

NOVATEK : Debt Service Guarantees on Yamal LNG Removed from NOVATEK

09/24/2020

24 September 2020

Moscow, 24 September 2020.PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') today announced that after fulfilling all the conditions stipulated by the Project's external bank financing, the debt service guarantees of Yamal LNG were formally removed from NOVATEK.

'We have reached another significant milestone on Yamal LNG with the removal of the guarantees relating to the project's financing.' noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. 'The removal of the guarantees will allow NOVATEK to attract external financing for its new projects on more favorable terms, and equally important, removes the restrictions on our dividend payout ratio.'

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 14:39:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 492 M - -
Net income 2020 1 349 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 41 144 M 41 144 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 176,18 $
Last Close Price 137,00 $
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK-32.51%41 144
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.97%1 953 261
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.36%104 289
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-56.45%101 185
TOTAL SE-39.63%91 206
GAZPROM-30.75%54 687
