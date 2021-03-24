Novatek Subsidiary Wins Exploration, Production License in Russia

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Novatek on Wednesday said that its subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 has won the auction for the geological survey, exploration and production license for the North-Gydanskiy subsoil license area, in Russia.

The Russian energy company said the license's term is for a period of 30 years, and that it resulted in a one-time payment for the subsoil use of 775.4 million Russian rubles ($10.1 million).

The license area--located in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous region--has estimated hydrocarbon resources of 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent according to the Russian resource classification system, the company said.

The company said the new license area borders its existing assets on the Gydan peninsula and expands its resource base for implementing new liquid natural gas projects.

