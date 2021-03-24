Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PAO NOVATEK    NVTK

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novatek Subsidiary Wins Exploration, Production License in Russia

03/24/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Novatek on Wednesday said that its subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 has won the auction for the geological survey, exploration and production license for the North-Gydanskiy subsoil license area, in Russia.

The Russian energy company said the license's term is for a period of 30 years, and that it resulted in a one-time payment for the subsoil use of 775.4 million Russian rubles ($10.1 million).

The license area--located in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous region--has estimated hydrocarbon resources of 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent according to the Russian resource classification system, the company said.

The company said the new license area borders its existing assets on the Gydan peninsula and expands its resource base for implementing new liquid natural gas projects.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0910ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.68% 62.48 Delayed Quote.24.29%
PAO NOVATEK -0.10% 193.4 Delayed Quote.17.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 76.27483 Delayed Quote.3.44%
WTI 2.55% 59.37 Delayed Quote.27.19%
All news about PAO NOVATEK
09:11aPAO NOVATEK  : Novatek Subsidiary Wins Exploration, Production License in Russia
DJ
08:55aPAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK Obtains the North-Gydanskiy License Area
PU
03/19PAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK Board of Directors Recommends 2020 Dividend
PU
03/19PAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK's Board of Directors Convenes the Annual General Meeting ..
PU
02/26GLOBAL-LNG-Asian prices fall on lower heating demand
RE
02/25PAO NOVATEK  : Novatek Enters 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with China's Shenergy Grou..
MT
02/25Novatek Enters Long-Term LNG Supply Deal With Chinese Company
DJ
02/17PAO NOVATEK  : Novatek 2020 Earnings Hit by Lower Prices, Tough Comparables -- C..
DJ
02/17PAO NOVATEK  : Novatek FY20 Profit Plummets on Lower Hydrocarbons, Foreign Excha..
MT
02/17PAO NOVATEK  : Novatek 2020 Net Profit Plunges
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 526 M - -
Net income 2021 4 419 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 57 773 M 57 773 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 193,79 $
Last Close Price 192,40 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Viktor Petrovich Orlov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK17.75%63 599
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.29%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.48%164 970
TOTAL SE11.73%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
GAZPROM5.12%76 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ