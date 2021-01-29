Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PAO NOVATEK    NVTK

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novatek, Uniper Join to Develop Hydrogen Business

01/29/2021 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Novatek said Friday that it has signed an agreement with Germany energy company Uniper SE to develop a hydrogen business.

Novatek, Russia's second-largest gas producer, said both companies will develop a hydrogen production, transportation and supply chain, which will include hydrogen supplies to Uniper's power stations in Russia and Western Europe.

Novatek said the agreement is for producing both blue hydrogen from natural gas, and green hydrogen from renewable energy sources.

"Although in its infancy, the development of commercially scalable production of low carbon hydrogen, together with our joint cooperation with Uniper, one of the leading international energy companies, will allow us to create a solid foundation for building effective long-term relationships in the field of low carbon energy," Chairman Leonid Mikhelson said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 0537ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAO NOVATEK -2.36% 169.4 Delayed Quote.6.18%
UNIPER SE -0.55% 29.06 Delayed Quote.3.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.15% 76.134 Delayed Quote.2.70%
All news about PAO NOVATEK
05:37aNovatek, Uniper Join to Develop Hydrogen Business
DJ
05:15aNovatek Signs Deal With Uniper To Review Hydrogen Value Chain Development
MT
05:14aPAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK and Uniper Signed MOU on Hydrogen Production and Supply
PU
01/28Novatek Signs Environmental Monitoring Agreement in Eastern Russia
DJ
01/28PAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK Signed Cooperation Agreement with the Government of the Ka..
PU
01/19PAO NOVATEK : Construction Starts for Novatek JV's New Ice-Class LNG Tankers
MT
01/19PAO NOVATEK : Novatek JV Produces 1 Millionth Tonne of LNG Since Inception
MT
01/19PAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK - Yamal LNG Arc7 Ice-Class Tankers Completed Late Seasonal..
AQ
01/19PAO NOVATEK : Steel Cutting Ceremony for New Arc7 Ice-Class LNG Tanker at Zvezda..
PU
01/19PAO NOVATEK : Cryogas-Vysotsk Reaches LNG Milestone of One Million Tons
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 637 M - -
Net income 2020 1 216 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 52 098 M 52 098 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,67x
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 180,83 $
Last Close Price 173,50 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK6.18%52 098
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 851 704
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC6.88%143 104
TOTAL SE1.46%114 146
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.42%110 191
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-2.05%67 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ