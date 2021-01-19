Log in
01/19 08:29:15 am
188.1 USD   +0.11%
PAO NOVATEK : Cryogas-Vysotsk Reaches LNG Milestone of One Million Tons
PU
Novatek Proved Reserves Edge Up in FY20
MT
Novatek Total Proved Reserves Rose 0.6% in 2020
DJ
PAO NOVATEK : Cryogas-Vysotsk Reaches LNG Milestone of One Million Tons

01/19/2021 | 08:14am EST
Press Releases and Events Cryogas-Vysotsk Reaches LNG Milestone of One Million Tons

Moscow, 19 January 2021. PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced that Cryogas-Vysotsk, a joint venture with Gazprombank, has produced its one millionth ton of liquefied natural gas (LNG) since the project commenced operations in 2019.

During this period, Cryogas-Vysotsk has dispatched more than 200 LNG carriers and 1,200 trucks to a diverse geography including Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland and Spain. The project supplied more than 80 trucks to the Russian domestic market as part of NOVATEK's commercial activities to provide clean-burning LNG for the consumers in the Murmansk region and the Company's network of LNG fueling stations.

NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson noted: 'Cryogas-Vysotsk has a broad and diverse geography of customers as this important project serves the entire Baltic region clean-burning natural gas needs amid tightening environmental requirements for marine and automotive fuels'.

Note
Cyrogas-Vysotsk is a medium-tonnage LNG project located in the port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region of Russia on the Baltic Sea. The project's design capacity is 660 thousand tons of LNG per annum, and its infrastructure includes a 42 thousand cubic meters LNG storage tank and an offloading berth designed to handle LNG carriers with a capacity of up to 30 thousand cubic meters. NOVATEK acquired a 51% participation interest in Cryogas-Vysotsk project in July 2017.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 13:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 542 M - -
Net income 2020 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 56 422 M 56 422 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 178,81 $
Last Close Price 187,90 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK14.99%56 422
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 312
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.92%152 560
TOTAL SE4.76%117 404
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.33%113 073
GAZPROM7.32%73 022
