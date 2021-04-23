PAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK Elects New Board of Directors

Moscow, 23 April 2021.PAO NOVATEK announced today that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') approved the election of members to the Board of Directors.

The following members were elected to the Board of Directors:

Andrei I. Akimov: Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);

Arnaud Le Foll: Senior Vice-President of Total North Sea and Russia;

Robert Castaigne: Member of the Board of Directors of VINCI;

Dominique Marion: Total Austral Managing Director;

Tatiana A. Mitrova: Professor, Head of Research, SKOLKOVO Energy Centre;

Leonid V. Mikhelson: Chairman of NOVATEK's Management Board;

Alexander Y. Natalenko: Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation and State Prize Laureate;

Viktor P. Orlov: President of the Russian Geological Society (RosGeo), Laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation in the field of science and technology; and

Gennady N. Timchenko: Member of the Board of Directors of PAO SIBUR Holding, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian-Chinese Business Council,

Co-Chairman of the Economic Council of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors held its first meeting whereby Alexander Natalenko was elected Chairman of the Board as well as electing the members of the three Board committees.

The Board of Directors resolved that Robert Castaigne, Tatiana Mitrova and Viktor Orlov are independent directors.

The Strategy Committee is comprised of Tatiana Mitrova (Chairman), Andrei Akimov, Arnaud Le Foll, Dominique Marion, Alexander Natalenko and Gennady Timchenko. The Audit Committee is comprised of Robert Castaigne (Chairman), Tatiana Mitrova and Viktor Orlov. The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is comprised of Viktor Orlov (Chairman), Robert Castaigne and Tatiana Mitrova.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.