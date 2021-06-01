Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PAO NOVATEK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTK   US6698881090

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK Extends Share Buyback Program

06/01/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases and Events NOVATEK Extends Share Buyback Program
Moscow, 1 June 2021. The Management Board of PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') approved the extension of the share buyback program until 7 June 2022. All terms of the program unchanged.
Note
On 7 June 2012, the Company's Board of Directors approved a one-year buyback program in respect of ordinary shares of NOVATEK and/or Global Depositary Receipts representing Shares (each GDR representing 10 Shares) in the aggregate amount of up to 600 million US dollars.
The terms of the program provide for its extension by a decision of the Management Board. On 4 June 2020, the Company's Management Board approved the extension of the share buyback program until 7 June 2021.
Novatek Equity (Cyprus) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through an independent broker purchases shares and/or GDRs on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) respectively, at market prices at the time of purchase.

As of 1st June 2021, 31,831,723 ordinary shares (including in a form of Global Depositary Receipts) have been purchased on the open market as part of the program implementation.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 12:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAO NOVATEK
08:09aPAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK Extends Share Buyback Program
PU
05/27PAO NOVATEK  : First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Conference C..
PU
05/26PAO NOVATEK  : Novatek Starts Cooperation With Russian Agency On Industrial Safe..
MT
05/26UNLOCKING OUR ARCTIC RESOURCES : Decarbonizing Our Footprint
PU
05/26PAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK Signed Cooperation Agreement with Rostechnadzor
PU
05/14Russia eyes Arctic Yamal gas for chemical projects, LNG - minister
RE
05/06NOVATEK JOINT-STOCK COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28PAO NOVATEK  : Novatek Returns to Profit in Q1; Revenue Up
MT
04/28Novatek Swung to 1Q Net Profit on Sales Boost From Higher Commodity Prices
DJ
04/28PAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK Announces Consolidated IFRS Results for the First Quarter..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 239 M - -
Net income 2021 4 222 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 59 890 M 59 890 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 205,53 $
Last Close Price 199,45 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Viktor Petrovich Orlov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK22.06%59 890
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 881 463
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.32%145 570
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.08%126 055
TOTAL SE7.38%121 870
GAZPROM22.46%83 885