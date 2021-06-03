PAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK and Fortum Sign MOU on Renewable Power

Saint-Petersburg, 3 June 2021. As part of today's Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum, PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') and European energy company Fortum signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in renewable power ('MOU').

The MOU envisages that NOVATEK, including the Cryogas-Vysotsk LNG project in particular, will purchase electricity produced by Fortum's renewable power facilities in Russia. Using green energy produced by wind farms owned by Fortum and its joint ventures at the Company's LNG plant in Vysotsk will enable NOVATEK to offer its LNG customers a more sustainable product with a reduced Scope 2 carbon footprint (purchased electricity).

'Our LNG carbon intensity is already among the lowest globally and we are working on further reducing our emissions,' noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. 'Purchasing green, renewable energy to power our facility represents one of the most promising mitigation solutions, and our cooperation with Fortum, the largest investor in Russian renewable energy projects, will allow us to contribute to climate change mitigation and increase the competitiveness of our LNG in international markets.'

Note



Cyrogas-Vysotsk is a medium-tonnage LNG project located in the port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region of Russia on the Baltic Sea. The LNG is mainly exported to the countries of the Baltic Sea Region, including Finland, Sweden, Lithuania and Estonia. The project's design capacity is 660 thousand tons of LNG per annum, and its infrastructure includes a 42 thousand cubic meters LNG storage tank and an offloading berth designed to handle LNG carriers with a capacity of up to 30 thousand cubic meters. NOVATEK acquired a 51% participation interest in Cryogas-Vysotsk project in July 2017.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.