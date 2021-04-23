Log in
    NVTK

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/23 08:07:37 am
190.725 USD   -0.17%
07:54aPAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK Elects New Board of Directors
PU
07:54aPAO NOVATEK  : NOVATEK's AGM Approves 2020 Dividends
PU
07:54aPAO NOVATEK  : Results of NOVATEK's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
PAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK's AGM Approves 2020 Dividends

04/23/2021 | 07:54am EDT
Press Releases and Events NOVATEK's AGM Approves 2020 Dividends

Moscow, 23 April 2021.PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') approved the total dividend payment for 2020.

The total dividend distribution for 2020 is RR 35.56 per ordinary share (or RR 355.6 per GDR), representing an increase of 10% as compared to RR 32.33 (or RR 323.3 per GDR) for 2019. The total recommended dividend payout amount for 2020 is RR 107,971,041,360, which is consistent with the Company's new Dividend Policy of distributing not less than 50% of the consolidated net profit under IFRS adjusted for the items unrelated to the Company's core business and non-cash items.

The shareholders of record as at 7 May 2021 will be entitled to receive dividends.

The dividend is payable in cash not later than 15 June 2021.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 11:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 858 M - -
Net income 2021 4 551 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 57 368 M 57 368 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 201,95 $
Last Close Price 191,05 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Viktor Petrovich Orlov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK16.92%57 368
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.14%1 886 793
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC8.54%144 308
TOTAL SE4.52%116 570
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.33%111 440
GAZPROM8.90%72 321
