PAO NOVATEK : Results of NOVATEK's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Moscow, 23 April 2021. PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM').

The AGM resolved the following agenda items:

Approved the Company's Russian statutory accounts and annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020, and the allocation of profit, including approval of the final dividend payable to shareholders based on 2020 results; Approved the election of a new Board of Directors; Approved the election of the members of the Company's Revision Commission; Approved the appointment of AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the Company's independent auditors for 2021; Approved the remuneration to members of the Company's Board of Directors; Approved the remuneration to members of the Company's Revision Commission; and Approved giving consent to enter into related-party transactions that also constitute a major transaction for NOVATEK, the value of which exceeds 50% of the book value of NOVATEK's assets as determined based on its accounting (financial) statements as of the last accounts date.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.