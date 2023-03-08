Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO NOVATEK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
993.00 RUB   -0.50%
12:50aAlaska's Qilak LNG targets Asia with $5 billion project to compete with Russia
RE
03/02China 2023 gas demand likely to grow, but LNG outlook cloudy - PetroChina Intl exec
RE
03/02Technip Energies' annual revenue, 2023 guidance hit by Russia exit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alaska's Qilak LNG targets Asia with $5 billion project to compete with Russia

03/08/2023 | 12:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Qilak LNG plans to invest $5 billion in a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Alaska's North Slope to compete with Russia's Yamal project for Asian customers towards the end of this decade, its chief executive said.

Major LNG importers such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are rethinking Russian supplies after sanctions on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine and more natural gas could be needed to produce lower emission and alternative fuels as nations try to reduce their carbon emissions.

Qilak is 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) closer to Asian markets than its biggest competitor, the Novatek-led Yamal LNG in the Russian Arctic. The Alaskan projects aims to ship a LNG cargo to Asia in 14 days, about twice as fast as shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast, Mead Treadwell, Qilak's CEO and chairman, told Reuters in an interview this week.

"This project could open up a whole new province of supply for LNG, ammonia and hydrogen... There are geopolitical advantages and diversifying Arctic gas supplies away from Russia is generally a well received concept," Treadwell said.

The company is banking on producing LNG at a lower cost compared with Yamal LNG.

Yamal LNG, which shipped its first cargo in 2017, cost $27 billion to liquify 16.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum, company data shows. That is about $1.6 billion per 1 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations.

Qilak's annual output is set to be 4 million tonnes and at a cost of $5 billion, should be $1.3 billion per tonne, according to Reuters calculations.

Qilak LNG is working with Lazard as investment bank to attract financing and also plans to offer an ownership stake to Alaska entities including indigenous investment groups, said Treadwell, a former Alaska governor.

"We are speaking to potential investors inside and outside Japan, as well as firms that can help us reduce the carbon footprint of the project," he said, without providing further details.

The project, equal to 1% of global LNG demand, should be launched by 2030 when potential buyers see a shortage coming up, a delay from 2027 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Treadwell said.

"We are focusing on the northeast Asian market - there are countries beyond the north-east Asia who are considering involvement to step up their LNG purchases," he said, adding that Japan's current and future LNG receiving terminals could be also used for transhipment further.

Qilak LNG is yet to chose engineering, procurement and construction, as well as shipping companies, but Nana Worley and Aker Arctic Technology are expected to lead the feasibility study, Treadwell said.

"If we stay on schedule then the feasibility study would be done this year and with front-end engineering design in 2024," he said, adding that a final investment decision is possible in 2025, depending on a number of conditions.

The project plans to use gravity-base structures - special weighted legs that support offshore platforms - set off the Arctic shore of Alaska and would deliver three to five tankers per month to Asia, according to Dubai-based Lloyds Energy, the project's owner.

It plans to use the Arc7 type of LNG tankers able to seal in the Arctic waters, the same ones Yamal operates, Treadwell said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Florence Tan and Christian Schmollinger)

By Katya Golubkova


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.41% 737.5 Real-time Quote.2.50%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA -0.27% 43.84 Real-time Quote.17.22%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.48% 572.464 Real-time Quote.11.75%
PAO NOVATEK -0.50% 993 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.52% 127.8959 Real-time Quote.-42.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 75.6176 Delayed Quote.5.10%
All news about PAO NOVATEK
12:50aAlaska's Qilak LNG targets Asia with $5 billion project to compete with Russia
RE
03/02China 2023 gas demand likely to grow, but LNG outlook cloudy - PetroChina Intl exec
RE
03/02Technip Energies' annual revenue, 2023 guidance hit by Russia exit
RE
02/08TotalEnergies posts record net profits of $36.2 billion in 2022
RE
02/07Russia's Novatek to Delist from London Bourse in March
MT
02/07Russia's Novatek delists from LSE after trade suspension
RE
02/07Pao Novatek : Notice of Intended Delisting from the London Stock Exchange
PU
02/06Novatek Secures MoU to Deliver LNG, Low-Carbon Ammonia to India's Deepak Fertilisers
MT
02/06PAO NOVATEK and Deepak Fertilisers Signs MOU on LNG and Low-Carbon Ammonia
CI
02/03Russia's Novatek, India's GAIL poised to seal gas sales deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAO NOVATEK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 062 B - -
Net income 2021 433 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,16x
Yield 2021 305%
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO NOVATEK0.00%195
XINJIANG XINTAI NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.14.65%1 546
K&O ENERGY GROUP INC.6.61%426
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE3.30%225
PAO NOVATEK-99.72%195
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.-9.18%182