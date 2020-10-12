Log in
Novatek 3Q Hydrocarbon Production Rose 3.6%

10/12/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Novatek reported on Monday a rise in hydrocarbon produced, unstable gas condensate and petroleum product sales volumes for the third quarter of 2020, as well as a reduction in natural gas sales volumes.

The Russian natural-gas producer said its hydrocarbon production rose 3.6% to 3,024 thousand tons of liquids compared with the third quarter of 2019.

The London-listed company also said it processed 2,939 thousands tons of unstable gas condensate at the Purovsky Processing plant, which represents a 12% rise compared with the year-earlier period.

Natural-gas sales volumes, on the other hand, fell 0.8% to 14.36 billion cubic meters of natural gas, it added, noting that petroleum product sales volumes reached 1,348 thousand tons.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1247ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.10% 41.56 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
PAO NOVATEK 0.85% 143.1 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
PAO NOVATEK -0.09% 1090 End-of-day quote.-13.63%
WTI -2.32% 39.257 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
