Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  PAO NOVATEK    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novatek : Recommends 1st Half Interim Dividend, Sets New Environmental Targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:49am EDT

By Joe Hoppe

The board of Novatek recommended Tuesday that shareholders approve a proposed interim dividend for the first half of 2020 of 11.82 Russian rubles (16 cents) per ordinary share, and set new environmental targets.

The Russian energy company said that following a discussion of the company's financial and operational results in the first half of the year, it will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Sept. 30.

If approved by shareholders, the total dividend payout would amount to RUB35.89 billion.

The company added that the board has approved new environmental targets for the period up to 2030, using more liquid natural gas in place of other fossil fuels. It will target 20% less air pollutants per unit of production, the reduction of greenhouse gases in its Upstream segment by 6% and liquid natural gas by 5%, an increase in associated petroleum gas utilization to 99%, and improved waste disposal.

"We set ambitious targets that will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to meet global climate change initiatives, as well providing affordable, secure and sustainable, clean-burning natural gas to our customers for many decades," said Deputy Chairman Mark Gyetvay.

Shares at 1328 GMT were up RUB3.2, or 0.3%, at RUB1144.6.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAO NOVATEK -0.78% 151.7 Delayed Quote.-24.63%
PAO NOVATEK 1.59% 1137.8 End-of-day quote.-9.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAO NOVATEK
09:49aNOVATEK : Recommends 1st Half Interim Dividend, Sets New Environmental Targets
DJ
08/03Novatek Subsidiary Begins Pilot Production at Two Russian Gas Fields
DJ
08/03NOVATEK : Commenced Gas Condensate Production at the North-Russkiy Cluster
PU
07/29Pandemic Spoils Food Industry Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/29Blue Apron, Scotts Miracle-Gro Benefit From Stay-at-Home Measures -- Earnings..
DJ
07/29Novatek 2Q Pretax Profit Plummeted Due to Coronavirus, Oil-Price Collapse
DJ
07/29NOVATEK : Announces Consolidated IFRS Results for the Second Quarter and the Fir..
PU
07/27NOVATEK : Shipped First LNG Cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
AQ
07/24NOVATEK : Shipped First LNG Cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
PU
07/13Russia's Gazprom Neft sends its first oil cargo to China via Arctic route
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 710 M - -
Net income 2020 1 358 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 2,18%
Capitalization 45 950 M 45 950 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 175,55 $
Last Close Price 153,00 $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK-9.84%45 950
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.99%1 817 456
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.06%116 732
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.69%111 747
TOTAL SE-31.66%104 295
GAZPROM-27.07%59 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group