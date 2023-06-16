Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO NOVATEK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
993.00 RUB   -0.50%
05:30aPao Novatek : NOVATEK Signs Memorandum on Climate with Sakhalin Region
PU
06/15Pao Novatek : NOVATEK Signs Agreement on Small-Scale LNG with Tula Region
PU
06/15Novatek Expands Ust-Luga Gas Condensate Complex, CEO Says
MT
PAO NOVATEK : NOVATEK Signs Memorandum on Climate with Sakhalin Region

06/16/2023 | 05:30am EDT
Press Releases and Events NOVATEK Signs Memorandum on Climate with Sakhalin Region

Saint Petersburg, 16 June 2023. During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board of PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK" and/or the "Company"), and Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin Region, signed a Memorandum on Cooperation in Climate and Decarbonization (the "Memorandum").

The Sakhalin Region is the first in Russia to introduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission quotas for regional enterprises, which will also be able to fulfil their obligations to offset their GHG emissions by using carbon units. The Memorandum envisages cooperation in the sales of carbon units generated by NOVATEK's future climate projects in the existing Russian registry to the Sakhalin Region enterprises, thus facilitating the achievement of the region's goals in curbing its GHG emissions.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

OAO Novatek published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 09:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 062 B - -
Net income 2021 433 B - -
Net Debt 2021 80 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 3 101%
Capitalization 2 973 B 35 622 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,84x
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO NOVATEK0.00%35 622
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.48%299 884
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.99%126 028
CNOOC LIMITED11.82%71 230
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.55%65 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.68%60 893
