Moscow, 2 October 2023. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") of PAO NOVATEK held on 29 September 2023 resolved to pay dividends for the First Half 2023.



The EGM approved the interim dividend payment for the First Half 2023 in the amount of RR 34.50 per one ordinary share. The shareholders of record as at 10 October 2023 will be entitled to receive dividends.



