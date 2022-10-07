Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO NOVATEK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
993.00 RUB   -0.50%
01:48pPoland appoints temporary governance for Russian firm Novatek
RE
09/29PAO NOVATEK Approves Interim Dividends for the First Half 2022
CI
09/28Russian oil and gas sector braces for tax hikes of over $60 billion in 2023-2025
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poland appoints temporary governance for Russian firm Novatek

10/07/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's government has appointed temporary leadership to run Russian firm Novatek Green Energy in Poland after it was sanctioned earlier this year and forced to halt deliveries in the country, Poland's government said on Friday.

"I've decided to introduce new temporary leadership at Novatek Green Energy. ... This will allow clients to return to the use of the company's network." Waldemar Buda, the development and technology minister, said in a statement. "This is particularly important with the upcoming winter season and energy crisis."

In April, Poland's biggest gas company, PGNiG, said its subsidiaries Polska Spolka Gazownictwa and PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny would provide gas to customers in areas affected by a halt in deliveries from Novatek Green Energy.

The move to appoint temporary new leadership will guarantee energy security to up to 1,000 customers, the government said in the statement.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAO NOVATEK -0.50% 993 End-of-day quote.-42.27%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. -2.09% 4.917 Delayed Quote.-20.29%
All news about PAO NOVATEK
01:48pPoland appoints temporary governance for Russian firm Novatek
RE
09/29PAO NOVATEK Approves Interim Dividends for the First Half 2022
CI
09/28Russian oil and gas sector braces for tax hikes of over $60 billion in 2023-2025
RE
09/26TotalEnergies to lay out plans with fate of Russian assets in focus
RE
09/19Lebanon says to take Novatek's 20% share in oil and gas consortium
RE
09/07Novatek CEO Says Gas Prices Not Expected to Drop in Next Two Years
MT
09/02TotalEnergies Urged By Ukrainian Officials To Forego Russian 'Blood Money' Dividend Fro..
MT
09/01Zelenskiy advisers ask TotalEnergies to reject Russia 'blood money' dividend
RE
09/01Factbox-Russian businessmen who have died in unexplained circumstances
RE
08/26European Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAO NOVATEK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 217 M - -
Net income 2022 5 551 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 926 M 20 926 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 69,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO NOVATEK-42.27%20 926
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.09%315 969
CONOCOPHILLIPS63.00%149 772
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.57%74 738
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION133.67%65 492
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.14%61 266