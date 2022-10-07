Poland appoints temporary governance for Russian firm Novatek

"I've decided to introduce new temporary leadership at Novatek Green Energy. ... This will allow clients to return to the use of the company's network." Waldemar Buda, the development and technology minister, said in a statement. "This is particularly important with the upcoming winter season and energy crisis."

In April, Poland's biggest gas company, PGNiG, said its subsidiaries Polska Spolka Gazownictwa and PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny would provide gas to customers in areas affected by a halt in deliveries from Novatek Green Energy.

The move to appoint temporary new leadership will guarantee energy security to up to 1,000 customers, the government said in the statement.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Leslie Adler)