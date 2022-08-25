Log in
    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
993.00 RUB   -0.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Novatek board recommends H1 dividend of 45 roubles per share

08/25/2022 | 10:40am EDT
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas Novatek said on Thursday its board has recommended a dividend for the first half of 2022 of 45 roubles per ordinary share.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAO NOVATEK -0.50% 993 End-of-day quote.-42.27%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.45% 437.0728 Real-time Quote.149.33%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.36% 54.37 Real-time Quote.20.19%
08/24TotalEnergies Refutes Report of Kerosene Supply Deal With Russian Forces
MT
08/19Novatek Starts Automatic Conversion of Depositary Receipts
MT
08/19PAO NOVATEK : Announcement Regarding Automatic Conversion of Depositary Receipts
PU
08/09Saipem To Withdraw From Two Contracts For Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
MT
08/01Novatek Unit Starts New Methane Leak Monitoring Program
MT
08/01NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Enhances Methane Leak Detection System
PU
07/27NOVATEK JOINT STOCK : Announcement Regarding Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial ..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 002 M - -
Net income 2022 6 024 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,57x
Yield 2022 9,35%
Capitalization 20 926 M 20 926 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 69,90 $
Average target price 250,50 $
Spread / Average Target 258%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO NOVATEK-42.27%20 926
CONOCOPHILLIPS53.12%140 696
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.48%72 611
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION158.40%69 589
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.25%63 402
CNOOC LIMITED28.52%62 652