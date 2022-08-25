Log in
Summary
NVTK
RU000A0DKVS5
PAO NOVATEK
(NVTK)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS -
2022-07-07
993.00
RUB
-0.50%
10:40a
Russia's Novatek board recommends H1 dividend of 45 roubles per share
RE
03:45a
French Transport Minister Calls For Investigation Into TotalEnergies' Reported Fuel Supply To Russian Forces
MT
08/24
Russia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office
RE
Russia's Novatek board recommends H1 dividend of 45 roubles per share
08/25/2022
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas Novatek said on Thursday its board has recommended a dividend for the first half of 2022 of 45 roubles per ordinary share.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
PAO NOVATEK
-0.50%
993
-42.27%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
0.45%
437.0728
149.33%
TOTALENERGIES SE
1.36%
54.37
20.19%
10:40a
Russia's Novatek board recommends H1 dividend of 45 roubles per share
RE
03:45a
French Transport Minister Calls For Investigation Into TotalEnergies' Reported Fuel Sup..
MT
08/24
Russia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office
RE
08/24
TotalEnergies Refutes Report of Kerosene Supply Deal With Russian Forces
MT
08/19
Novatek Starts Automatic Conversion of Depositary Receipts
MT
08/19
PAO NOVATEK
: Announcement Regarding Automatic Conversion of Depositary Receipts
PU
08/09
Saipem To Withdraw From Two Contracts For Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
MT
08/01
Novatek Unit Starts New Methane Leak Monitoring Program
MT
08/01
NOVATEK JOINT STOCK
: Enhances Methane Leak Detection System
PU
07/27
NOVATEK JOINT STOCK
: Announcement Regarding Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAO NOVATEK
2020
Pandemic Spoils Food Industry Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
2020
Blue Apron, Scotts Miracle-Gro Benefit From Stay-at-Home Measures -- Earnings at a Glan..
DJ
2014
Total stops buying Novatek shares after MH17 shot down
RE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
15 002 M
-
-
Net income 2022
6 024 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
1 336 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
3,57x
Yield 2022
9,35%
Capitalization
20 926 M
20 926 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,31x
EV / Sales 2023
1,41x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
61,8%
More Financials
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
69,90 $
Average target price
250,50 $
Spread / Average Target
258%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson
Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay
CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko
Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin
Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PAO NOVATEK
-42.27%
20 926
CONOCOPHILLIPS
53.12%
140 696
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
39.48%
72 611
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
158.40%
69 589
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
37.25%
63 402
CNOOC LIMITED
28.52%
62 652
More Results
