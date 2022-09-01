Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO NOVATEK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
993.00 RUB   -0.50%
02:13pZelenskiy advisers ask TotalEnergies to reject Russia 'blood money' dividend
RE
11:21aFactbox-Russian businessmen who have died in unexplained circumstances
RE
08/26European Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy advisers ask TotalEnergies to reject Russia 'blood money' dividend

09/01/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of TotalEnergies in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction.

In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, seen by Reuters and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Zelenskiy advisers Oleg Ustenko and Mykhailo Podolyak said the French firm was due to receive a 440 million euro dividend from gas firm Novatek , in which it has a 19.4 % stake.

"This is blood money, profits made since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine ... As you well know, these figures are inflated in large part because of profiteering at the expense of the Ukrainian people," the advisers wrote.

The advisers asked whether TotalEnergies was planning to reject the dividend and - if not - how it will receive it. It also called on the firm to establish a fund for Ukrainian war victims.

"We will not plead with you, but will instead make every effort to redirect this blood money to the reconstruction of our country," they said.

TotalEnergies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

TotalEnergies has faced criticism in the West for not following the lead of other energy majors such as Shell and BP, which have said they would divest their Russian assets.

TotalEnergies has a range of multibillion-euro investments in Russia, including stakes in the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects, the latter of which is not yet operational.

($1 = 1.0045 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Kyiv; Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Paris; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.28% 92.12 Delayed Quote.28.14%
PAO NOVATEK -0.50% 993 End-of-day quote.-42.27%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.95% 50.21 Real-time Quote.13.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.14% 60.05 Delayed Quote.-19.98%
WTI -3.06% 86.482 Delayed Quote.22.16%
Analyst Recommendations on PAO NOVATEK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 002 M - -
Net income 2022 6 024 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,57x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 20 926 M 20 926 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 69,90 $
Average target price 250,50 $
Spread / Average Target 258%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO NOVATEK-42.27%20 926
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.63%139 334
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.55%71 087
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION144.91%65 956
CNOOC LIMITED32.50%64 575
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.71%61 748