Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PAO Severstal    SVST

PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PAO Severstal : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the execution of related party transaction”

12/21/2020 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corporate Event Notice 'Information about the execution of related party transaction'

1. General information

1.1. Full business name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company 'Severstal'

1.2. Abbreviated business name of the Issuer

PAO Severstal

1.3. Legal address of the Issuer

162608, the <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" country-region="">Russian Federation, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Vologda region, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" place=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Cherepovets, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" street=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" address="">Mira Street 30

1.4. PRSN (Principal State Registration Number) of the Issuer

1023501236901

1.5. TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the Issuer

3528000597

1.6. Unique code of the Issuer assigned by the registration authority

00143-A

1.7. Issuer's website for information disclosure

http://www.severstal.com

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=30

1.8. Date of event (corporate event) on which the notice is prepared (if applicable)

30 November 2020

2. Notice content

2.1. Type of transaction: related party transaction.

2.2. Type and subject of transaction: Suretyship Agreement.

2.3. Content of transaction: PAO Severstal undertakes to be jointly and severally liable to AO Raiffeisenbank for the performance by АО Severstal Distribution, ОАО Severstal-metiz, LLC 'Severstal Digital Solutions'; АО NEVA-METAL, АО Severstal Wire Ropes, ООО Korpanga, AO Karelsky Okatysh, AO Olkon, LLC Orlovsky Steel Rolling Plant of all obligations under the Agreement.

2.4. Term of transaction: June 15, 2029.

Parties: Surety - PAO Severstal; Bank - AO Raiffeisenbank.

The contractual amount: 80,500,000 (eight million five hundred thousand) US dollars (1.17% of the Issuer's assets value under RAS).

2.5. Issuer's asset value as of the end date of reporting period preceding the date of transaction (conclusion of the Agreement): 520,828,777 thousand roubles.

2.6. Date of transaction (Agreement): 30.11.2020.

2.7. Full name of physical person recognized in accordance with the Russian Federation regulations as a person interested in the performance of transaction by the Issuer: 1. Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov, the member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal. Basis on which the person was recognized interested in the performance of transaction: person is deemed to be a controlling person of the Issuer and the entity being a beneficiary under the transaction. The person holds the positions in the management bodies of the managing company of the entity being a beneficiary under the transaction (except for LLC 'Severstal Digital Solutions'). Interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the Issuer and the entity representing a Party of transaction: 0%. 2. Aleksandr Anatolievich Shevelev, the member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal. Basis on which the person was recognized interested in the performance of transaction: person holds the positions in management body of the managing company of the entity being a beneficiary under the transaction (except for LLC 'Severstal Digital Solutions'). Interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the Issuer: 0.0007%; interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the entity representing a Party of transaction: 0%.

2.8. Information about granting consent to conclude or approve related party transaction (name of management body approved resolution on granting consent to conclude or approve related party transaction, date of the resolution, date and number of the Minutes of the meeting of the Issuer's management body at which such a resolution has been approved in case the resolution approved by the collegial management body): the resolution on granting the consent to conclusion the transaction has been taken by the Board of directors. Date of the Board meeting at which such a resolution has been approved: October 21, 2020. Date of the Board meeting's Minutes at which such a resolution has been approved: 21.10.2020, Minutes № 5/2020.

3. Signature

3.1. Corporate Secretary of PAO Severstal

acting on the basis of the Power of attorney

№ 35/66-н/35-2019-6-583 dated 24.12.2019 A.I. Bobulich

3.2. Date: November 30, 2020

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 18:04:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PAO SEVERSTAL
01:05pPAO SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the ..
PU
01:05pPAO SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Meeting of the Company's Board of ..
PU
01:05pPAO SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information on yield accrued per t..
PU
01:05pPAO SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the resolutions ..
PU
01:05pPAO SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the execution of..
PU
12:55pPAO SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the date for det..
PU
12/16PAO SEVERSTAL : Izhora Pipe Mill receives remote API certification for the first..
PU
12/11Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
DJ
12/07PAO SEVERSTAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/30PAO SEVERSTAL :
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 099 M - -
Net income 2020 1 194 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 7,97%
Capitalization 13 894 M 13 894 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float -
Chart PAO SEVERSTAL
Duration : Period :
PAO Severstal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,06 $
Last Close Price 17,14 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Chief Technical Officer
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ