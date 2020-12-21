PAO Severstal : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the execution of related party transaction”

2.1. Type of transaction: related party transaction. 2.2. Type and subject of transaction: Suretyship Agreement. 2.3. Content of transaction: PAO Severstal undertakes to be jointly and severally liable to AO Raiffeisenbank for the performance by АО Severstal Distribution, ОАО Severstal-metiz, LLC 'Severstal Digital Solutions'; АО NEVA-METAL, АО Severstal Wire Ropes, ООО Korpanga, AO Karelsky Okatysh, AO Olkon, LLC Orlovsky Steel Rolling Plant of all obligations under the Agreement. 2.4. Term of transaction: June 15, 2029. Parties: Surety - PAO Severstal; Bank - AO Raiffeisenbank. The contractual amount: 80,500,000 (eight million five hundred thousand) US dollars (1.17% of the Issuer's assets value under RAS). 2.5. Issuer's asset value as of the end date of reporting period preceding the date of transaction (conclusion of the Agreement): 520,828,777 thousand roubles. 2.6. Date of transaction (Agreement): 30.11.2020. 2.7. Full name of physical person recognized in accordance with the Russian Federation regulations as a person interested in the performance of transaction by the Issuer: 1. Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov, the member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal. Basis on which the person was recognized interested in the performance of transaction: person is deemed to be a controlling person of the Issuer and the entity being a beneficiary under the transaction. The person holds the positions in the management bodies of the managing company of the entity being a beneficiary under the transaction (except for LLC 'Severstal Digital Solutions'). Interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the Issuer and the entity representing a Party of transaction: 0%. 2. Aleksandr Anatolievich Shevelev, the member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal. Basis on which the person was recognized interested in the performance of transaction: person holds the positions in management body of the managing company of the entity being a beneficiary under the transaction (except for LLC 'Severstal Digital Solutions'). Interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the Issuer: 0.0007%; interested person's equity share in the charter capital of the entity representing a Party of transaction: 0%. 2.8. Information about granting consent to conclude or approve related party transaction (name of management body approved resolution on granting consent to conclude or approve related party transaction, date of the resolution, date and number of the Minutes of the meeting of the Issuer's management body at which such a resolution has been approved in case the resolution approved by the collegial management body): the resolution on granting the consent to conclusion the transaction has been taken by the Board of directors. Date of the Board meeting at which such a resolution has been approved: October 21, 2020. Date of the Board meeting's Minutes at which such a resolution has been approved: 21.10.2020, Minutes № 5/2020.