PAO Severstal : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the resolutions taken by the Company's Board of directors”

12/21/2020 | 01:05pm EST
Corporate Event Notice 'Information about the resolutions taken by the Company's Board of directors'

1. General information

1.1 Full business name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company 'Severstal'

1.2 Abbreviated business name of the Issuer

PAO Severstal

1.3 Legal address of the Issuer

162608, the <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" country-region="">Russian Federation, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Vologda region, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" place=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Cherepovets, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" street=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" address="">Mira Street 30

1.4 PRSN (Principal State Registration Number) of the Issuer

1023501236901

1.5 TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the Issuer

3528000597

1.6 Unique code of the Issuer assigned by the registration authority

00143-A

1.7 Issuer's website for information disclosure

http://www.severstal.com

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=30

1.8. Date of event (corporate event) on which the notice is prepared (if applicable)

30 November 2020

2. Notice content

2.1 Type of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting: Extraordinary.

2.2 Form of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting: absentee voting.

2.3 Date of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting (end date for voting ballots receipt): November 27, 2020.

2.4 Quorum of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting: quorum for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting was reached as the shareholders possessing in aggregate more than half of the total number of voting shares issued by PAO Severstal participated in the meeting.

2.5 Agenda of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting:

Payment (announcement) of dividends for the results of the nine months of 2020.

2.6 Voting results on the agenda items of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting:

number of votes held by the persons participated in the voting on this item of the agenda: 711,017,723; number of votes which were not counted as the ballots were recognized invalid or for any other reasons: 15,990; number of votes given for each of the voting options: 'For': 710,997,182; 'Against': 0; 'Abstained': 4,551.

2.7 Resolutions approved by the Company's General Shareholders Meeting:

'To pay (announce) dividends for the results of the nine months of 2020 in the amount of 37 roubles 34 kopecks per one ordinary registered share. Form of dividend payment: monetary funds. Company shall pay dividends in the form of funds transfer. Date as of which the list of the Company's shareholders entitled to exercise their rights to receive the dividends for the results of the nine months of 2020 is compiled: December 8, 2020'.

2.8. Date and number of the Minutes of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting: November 30, 2020; № 3.

2.9. Identification attributes of shares the owners of which have the right to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Issuer: uncertificated registered ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00143-A, date of state registration 30.11.2004; International Securities Identification Code (Number) (ISIN): RU0009046510).

3. Signature

3.1. Corporate Secretary of PAO Severstal

acting on the basis of the Power of attorney

№ 35/66-н/35-2019-6-583 dated 24.12.2019 A.I. Bobulich

3.2. Date: November 30, 2020

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 18:04:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
