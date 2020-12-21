PAO Severstal : Corporate Event Notice “Information on yield accrued per the Issuer's securities”

2.1. Class, category (type), series and other identification features of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares; International Securities Identification Code (Number) (ISIN): RU0009046510.

2.2. State registration number of the securities issue and the date of state registration: state registration № 1-02-00143-А dated 30.11.2004.

2.3. Issuer's management body resolved to pay (announce) dividends on the Issuer's shares: General Shareholders Meeting of the Issuer.

2.4. Date of resolution to pay (announce) dividends on the Issuer's shares: 27.11.2020.

2.5. Date and number of Minutes to the Issuer's authorized management body meeting, at which the resolution to pay (announce) dividends on the Issuer's shares was adopted: 30.11.2020; № 3.

2.6. The accounting period for which the dividends are paid: the nine months of 2020.

2.7. Total amount of dividends accrued on the Issuer's ordinary shares: 31,280,414,764 roubles 40 kopecks,

amount of dividends accrued on one ordinary registered share: 37 roubles 34 kopecks.

2.8. Form of dividend payment per the Issuer's securities: monetary funds.

2.9. Date as of which the list of the Company's shareholders who have the right to receive the dividends is compiled: December 8, 2020.

2.10. End date for executing the obligation to pay the yield on the Issuer's securities (dividend on shares):

nominee holder and trust manager as a professional participant in the securities market registered in shareholders register - 22.12.2020;

other persons registered in shareholders register - 20.01.2020.