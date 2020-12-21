PAO Severstal : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Russian Federation for its disclosure for foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation”

Type and content of information (type and name of documents) submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organizations under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: press release:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated:

a) Name: Melsonda Holdings Limited

2. Reason for the notification:

a) Position/status: Melsonda Holdings Limited is a company closely associated with the person discharging managerial responsibilities (Alexey Mordashov, chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company 'Severstal')

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor:

a) Name: Public Joint Stock Company 'Severstal'

b) Legal Entity Identifier code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Global Depository Receipt (GDR); Identification code: ISIN: US8181503025

b) Nature of the transaction: Conversion of global depositary receipts into registered ordinary shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s): price:0 US dollars per GDR; volume: 4,309,902;

d)Summary data: volume: 4,309,902; total: 0 US dollars

e) Date of the transaction: 09 December 2020

f) Place of the transaction: Outside of Trading Venue

Date of information submission or presentation by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors: December 11, 2020.

Web-site address used for publication of the document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: http://www.severstal.com

Identification features of the Issuer's securities due to which placement and circulation outside the Russian Federation the said information shall be submitted or presented: ordinary registered non-documentary shares (state registration number of the securities issue 1-02-00143-А, dated of state registration 30.11.2004; International Securities Identification Code (Number) (ISIN): RU0009046510), global depository receipts (ISIN: US8181503025).

Date of publication of document containing information submitted or presented by the Issuer to an appropriate authority (organization) of a foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other organization under the Foreign Law for its disclosure or submission to foreign investors due to placement and circulation of the Issuer's securities outside the Russian Federation: December 11, 2020.