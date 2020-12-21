PAO Severstal : Corporate Event Notice “Meeting of the Company's Board of directors and agenda of the Board meeting”
Corporate Event Notice 'Meeting of the Company's Board of directors and agenda of the Board meeting'
1. General information
1.1. Full business name of the Issuer
Public Joint Stock Company 'Severstal'
1.2. Abbreviated business name of the Issuer
PAO Severstal
1.3. Legal address of the Issuer
162608, the <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" country-region="">Russian Federation, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Vologda region, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" place=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" city="">Cherepovets, <_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" street=""><_st3a_ _w3a_st="on" address="">Mira Street 30
1.4. PRSN (Principal State Registration Number) of the Issuer
1023501236901
1.5. TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the Issuer
3528000597
1.6. Unique code of the Issuer assigned by the registration authority
00143-A
1.7. Issuer's website for information disclosure
http://www.severstal.com
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=30
1.8. Date of event (corporate event) on which the notice is prepared (if applicable)
09 December 2020
2. Notice content
Date of the Chairman's decision on conducting the Company's Board meeting:
09.12.2020;
date of the Board meeting: 09.12.2020;
agenda of the Board meeting:
1. Review of consolidated budget of PAO Severstal Group of Companies for 2021 and provision of recommendations for such a budget.
3. Signature
3.1. Corporate Secretary of PAO Severstal
acting on the basis of the Power of attorney
№ 35/66-н/35-2019-6-583 dated 24.12.2019 A.I. Bobulich
3.2. Date: December 09, 2020
Disclaimer
OAO Severstal published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 18:04:05 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
