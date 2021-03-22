Log in
PAO Severstal    SVST

PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PAO Severstal: Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

03/22/2021 | 10:25am EDT
PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

22-March-2021 / 17:24 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

?)

Name

Melsonda Holdings Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal"

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Global Depository Receipt (GDR)

 

Identification code

US8181503025

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of GDRs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

US$19,08 per GDR

1,256,281

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

1,256,281

US$23,969,841.48

e)

Date of the transaction

22 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of Trading Venue

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 million and EBITDA of $2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com


ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 95988
EQS News ID: 1177275

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 879 M - -
Net income 2021 2 607 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,05x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 15 466 M 15 466 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float -
Chart PAO SEVERSTAL
Duration : Period :
PAO Severstal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,66 $
Last Close Price 19,08 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Agnes Ritter Director & Chief Technical Officer
Philip John Dayer Independent Non-Executive Director
