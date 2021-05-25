Log in
PAO Severstal: Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

05/25/2021 | 03:05am EDT
PAO Severstal (SVST)
Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

25-May-2021 / 10:03 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

 

25 May 2021

 

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that its Board of Directors at the absentee meeting held on 24 May 2021 has made several decisions, including:

 

  1. To recognize the following Board members as independent directors: Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer, Alun Bowen, Vladimir Mau, Alexander Auzan. To recognize Alexey Mordashov as a non-executive director.To re-elect Alexey Mordashov as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal
  2. To elect Sakari Tamminen as Senior independent director
  3. To set the following composition of Board Committees:

 

Audit Committee:

  • Alun Bowen - Chairman
  • Sakari Tamminen
  • Vladimir Mau

 

Remuneration and Nomination Committee:

  • Sakari Tamminen - Chairman
  • Philip Dayer
  • Alun Bowen

 

Health, Safety and Environmental Committee:

  • Philip Dayer - Chairman
  • Alexey Mordashov
  • Alexander Shevelev
  • Agnes Ritter
  • Alexander Auzan

 

Therefore, 50% of the Board of Directors are independent non-executive directors. All members (100%) of the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee are independent non-executive directors. All Chairmen of Board Committees are independent directors.

 

The Board of Directors also approved the amount of remuneration for its Auditor - JSC "KPMG" for  auditing Severstal's financial statements for 2021, series of related party transactions and updated some terms of conditions of the share register administration agreement.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 million and EBITDA of $2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 107050
EQS News ID: 1200036

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200036&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
