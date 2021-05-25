PAO Severstal: Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

25 May 2021

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that its Board of Directors at the absentee meeting held on 24 May 2021 has made several decisions, including:

To recognize the following Board members as independent directors: Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer, Alun Bowen, Vladimir Mau, Alexander Auzan. To recognize Alexey Mordashov as a non-executive director.To re-elect Alexey Mordashov as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal To elect Sakari Tamminen as Senior independent director To set the following composition of Board Committees:

Audit Committee:

Alun Bowen - Chairman

Sakari Tamminen

Vladimir Mau

Remuneration and Nomination Committee:

Sakari Tamminen - Chairman

Philip Dayer

Alun Bowen

Health, Safety and Environmental Committee:

Philip Dayer - Chairman

Alexey Mordashov

Alexander Shevelev

Agnes Ritter

Alexander Auzan

Therefore, 50% of the Board of Directors are independent non-executive directors. All members (100%) of the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee are independent non-executive directors. All Chairmen of Board Committees are independent directors.

The Board of Directors also approved the amount of remuneration for its Auditor - JSC "KPMG" for auditing Severstal's financial statements for 2021, series of related party transactions and updated some terms of conditions of the share register administration agreement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 million and EBITDA of $2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com