PAO Severstal: Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members
25 May 2021
PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that its Board of Directors at the absentee meeting held on 24 May 2021 has made several decisions, including:
- To recognize the following Board members as independent directors: Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer, Alun Bowen, Vladimir Mau, Alexander Auzan. To recognize Alexey Mordashov as a non-executive director.To re-elect Alexey Mordashov as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal
- To elect Sakari Tamminen as Senior independent director
- To set the following composition of Board Committees:
Audit Committee:
- Alun Bowen - Chairman
- Sakari Tamminen
- Vladimir Mau
Remuneration and Nomination Committee:
- Sakari Tamminen - Chairman
- Philip Dayer
- Alun Bowen
Health, Safety and Environmental Committee:
- Philip Dayer - Chairman
- Alexey Mordashov
- Alexander Shevelev
- Agnes Ritter
- Alexander Auzan
Therefore, 50% of the Board of Directors are independent non-executive directors. All members (100%) of the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee are independent non-executive directors. All Chairmen of Board Committees are independent directors.
The Board of Directors also approved the amount of remuneration for its Auditor - JSC "KPMG" for auditing Severstal's financial statements for 2021, series of related party transactions and updated some terms of conditions of the share register administration agreement.
