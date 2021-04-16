Log in
PAO Severstal: The Board recommends Q1 2021 Dividend Payment, changes the form of the AGM, approves the agenda for the AGM and nominates Anna Lvova, Head of HR at Severgroup, to the Board of Severstal

04/16/2021
PAO Severstal (SVST)
16-Apr-2021 / 09:46 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board recommends Q1 2021 Dividend Payment, changes the form of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM), approves the agenda for the AGM and nominates Anna Lvova, Head of HR at Severgroup, to PAO Severstal's Board of Directors

 

16 April 2021

 

The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MOEX: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, recommends a dividend of 46.77 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 March 2021, changes the form of the AGM and approves the agenda for the AGM.

 

Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021. The record date for participation in the AGM is 26 April 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 1 June 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021. The Board has resolved to change the form of the AGM and hold it in absentia rather than in-person as it has been initially resolved by the Board in February.

 

The Board of Directors has also approved the following agenda for the AGM:

 

1. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal.

 

2. Allocation of profit of PAO Severstal for 2020 results. Payment (announcement) of dividends for 2020 results.

 

3. Payment (announcement) of dividends for the results of the first quarter of 2021.

 

4. Approval of the Auditor of PAO Severstal.

  

The Board of Directors has also nominated Anna Lvova, Head of HR at Severgroup to PAO Severstal's Board of Directors. Anna will replace Andrey Mityukov, who will now fully focus on his activities as CEO of TalentTech (a part of Severgroup).

 

The list of Board candidates will be submitted for shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Company's AGM on 21 May 2021.

 

Anna Lvova joined Severstal in 2010 after a 10-years career at leading international FMCG companies. For seven years, she held positions at the HR function of Severstal including the role of Talent Director for the company. In 2017, she was appointed as the HR Director at Power Machines. Starting from 2019, as the HR Director of Severgroup, Anna Lvova coordinates the development of the HR strategies and competencies for Severgroup companies, focuses on finding and sharing best HR practices, as well as working with leadership teams and talent pool for the management positions.

 

Following the approval at the AGM, Severstal's Board of Directors will as before comprise 10 members with half of them being independent non-executive directors and two Board members being women.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 million and EBITDA of $2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: QRF
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 99448
EQS News ID: 1185498

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185498&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
