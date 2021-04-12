Log in
PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
PAO Severstal : Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results

04/12/2021 | 10:49am EDT
Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results

Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results release

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q1 2021 operational and financial results on 16 April 2021 at 8.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow).

From Q1 2021, Severstal will begin reporting its quarterly financial results a week earlier than previously, shortening the gap between the end of a reporting period and the publication of our financial results. Accordingly, in future, also with effect from Q1, Severstal's quarterly operational and financial performance will be issued as a single document.

Severstal was one of the first issuers in the Russian market to publish its Annual Report at the same time as its full-year financial results. Similarly, we are adopting global best practice of publishing unified operational and financial results for investors' convenience.

A conference call on Q1 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 16 April 2021 at 12.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow).

Conference ID: 7669050
International Dial:

+44 (0)330 336 9125 (local access)

0800 358 6377 (toll-free)

Russian Dial:
+7 495 213 1767 (local access)

8 800 500 9283 (toll-free)

The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for seven days as follows:

Replay Passcode: 7669050

International Dial:

+44 (0)20 3859 5407 (local)
0 808 101 1153 (toll-free)

Russian Dial:
810 800 2702 1012 (toll-free)

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

PАО Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 million and EBITDA of $2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
