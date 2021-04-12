PAO Severstal : Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results

Notice of Q1 2021 operational and financial results release PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q1 2021 operational and financial results on 16 April 2021 at 8.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow). From Q1 2021, Severstal will begin reporting its quarterly financial results a week earlier than previously, shortening the gap between the end of a reporting period and the publication of our financial results. Accordingly, in future, also with effect from Q1, Severstal's quarterly operational and financial performance will be issued as a single document. Severstal was one of the first issuers in the Russian market to publish its Annual Report at the same time as its full-year financial results. Similarly, we are adopting global best practice of publishing unified operational and financial results for investors' convenience. A conference call on Q1 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 16 April 2021 at 12.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow). Conference ID: 7669050

PАО Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 million and EBITDA of $2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes.